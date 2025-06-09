Tata Harrier EV: A showcase of Tata Motors’ global tech ties and EV ecosystem vision

The launch of the Tata Harrier EV , the homegrown carmaker's latest flagship electric vehicle, is a key facet of Tata Motors' EV push. It represents not only a new product launch, but the culmination of an ongoing strategy that has been based on partnerships.

The recently launched Tata Harrier EV highlights the company’s deep-rooted collaborative strategy for EVs. Partnering from early days (Tata Power, AutoComp) to present (Harman/Continental), the company aims to leverage global tech and "local for global" approach for competitive, advanced products.

Since the beginning of its dedicated passenger electric mobility journey, Tata Motors has been busy developing partnerships in every facet of that journey, from basic infrastructure charging to complex in-car technologies. This integrated approach is increasingly pivotal in shaping its 'global products' and reinforcing its position in the competitive international EV landscape.

Genesis of Collaboration: Early Passenger EV Forays and Foundational Partnerships

Tata Motor’s electric mobility journey began with a firm understanding that market acceptance is hinged on a robust support system and critical technology development. During its early days of passenger electric vehicle business, the carmaker forged a crucial partnership with Tata Power, a group company, in order to establish a wide EV charging station network across the country. This was instrumental as he primary concern of the EV market is range anxiety and charging accessibility. The partnership laid the groundwork for broader EV adoption.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV launched at ₹21.49 lakh, brings AWD capabilities. Check details

Similarly, Tata AutoComp Systems, a Tata Group entity also played a crucial role in the carmaker’s EV journey. Before the launch of models like the Nexon EV, the company had been actively investing in EV technologies, including battery pack systems. Since then, it has formed joint ventures with companies like Gotion Hi-Tech for battery cells and BMS solutions, and with Prestolite Electric for electric motors, controllers, and integrated drivetrain systems.

This has enabled the component maker for localised manufacturing and technology transfer for Tata Motors' growing EV lineup. This early internal synergy and external engagement underscored a long-term commitment to building an indigenous yet globally informed EV ecosystem.

Engineering the Harrier EV: Global component integration

The recently launched Tata Harrier EV stands as a testament to this increased collaborative spirit, using a wide range of global suppliers. Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., Tata Motors, said that the company has a "strong network of synergistic suppliers."

These partnerships are essential for integrating advanced capabilities, enhancing performance, and ensuring the refinement and reliability of its products. This collaborative model is characterised by a mutual understanding of market requirements and shared development timelines.

The acti.ev plus architecture, underpinning the Tata Harrier EV is a collaborative effort between Tata Motors and various other leading global suppliers

One prominent example of this partnership is evident in the vehicle's in-cabin experience. The Harrier EV includes an infotainment system with a 36.9 cm Harman screen, utilising Samsung Neo QLED technology. This display is integrated with Dolby 5.1 audio, a feature highlighted during the launch event for its audio-visual presentation.

In addition to infotainment, partnerships include critical vehicle systems. Continental has also aided in significant progress of Harrier EV's autonomous capability. Prashant Doraswamy, President and CEO, Continental India, stated the seriousness of the partnership, how they are "furthering autonomous technology to change how drivers interact with the vehicle, for increased comfort and reduction of friction" with things like automated park assist technology.

Also watch: Here’s your quick look at the new Tata Harrier EV. Bookings open on July 2, 2025.

Beyond Key Components: A broader network

Tata Motor’s collaborative method extends even further with an array of suppliers. These players form a part of the overall vehicle value chain. Kulkarni explained that companies like Schaeffler provide know-how related to powertrain components and systems.

Meanwhile, Tata AutoComp Systems mentioned above remains a very important player in the different components, namely battery pack enclosures, thermal management systems, and its use of integrated capabilities in its interior systems too.

A wider look at Tata Motors' supply chain for the Harrier EV and other next-gen EVs show other partnerships with more global automotive suppliers such as ZF for chassis and driveline tech, Bosch for electronics and control systems, LG Chem for battery cell tech, and Magna for body and chassis and other automotive systems.

These partnerships demonstrate a near-total integration of specialized expertise. In addition to hardware, the partnerships with tech firms such as Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, TCS, Capgemini, Dassault Systèmes, and Siemens highlight the growing role of software-defined vehicle architectures to support over-the-air updates and more sophisticated in-car capabilities.

Mutual Gains: The 'Local for Global' Imperative

Tata Motors expressed that the such partnership create a win-win situation for all the stakeholders. These partnerships not only provide the automaker with access to the world-class capabilities and technology of global suppliers, but they also provide insight to these suppliers into top emerging markets, like India.

Also Read : Tata Motors bets on next-gen tech and design to drive global success

These partnerships encourage suppliers to modify their products to accompany local existing conditions and requirements. This local for global approach is portrayed as a win-win scenario helping to drive down costs for Tata Motors and strengthen its position in the global EV space.

Tata Motors' electric mobility journey is built on a broad and purposeful collaborative framework. From developing the underlying charging infrastructure with Tata Power and working on R&D with collaborators, to integrating advanced infotainment systems with Harman-Samsung, partnerships are key.

These alliances enable Tata Motors to develop technologically advanced EV products that are designed to be globally competitive and help solidify Tata Motors' position as a key and nimble player in the fast-changing world of electric mobility.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: