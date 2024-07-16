Tata Curvv production-spec version to be unveiled on July 19

Tata Motors will be unveiling the highly anticipated Curvv coupe SUV on July 19, 2024. The company has announced the unveiling date on social media, while the official launch is scheduled for August 7. Expect to see the Tata Curvv in the production-spec version for the electric and possibly, the internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrains when it arrives later this week.

Tata Curvv: Unofficial Pre-bookings Begin

The Tata Curvv will be the first coupe SUV to go on sale in the compact SUV segment. Select dealerships have already commenced pre-bookings for the new Curvv, while sales are likely to begin after the price announcement early next month. Tata previously announced that it plans to begin sales of the electric version first, while that of the ICE models will commence later as part of the brand’s EV-first strategy.

The Tata Curvv is expected to pack multiple battery options of up to 56 kWh promising a range in excess of 500 km on a single charge

Tata Curvv EV: Expected Range

The new Tata Curvv is based on the automaker’s Activ.e platform. The new architecture is designed to support electric and ICE cars right from the ground up giving the automaker multiple drivetrain options. With the Curvv, the Coupe SUV is expected to pack a single electric motor with multiple battery options up to 56 kWh promising over 500 km of range.

Tata Curvv: Expected Engines

On the other hand, the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The lineup is likely to include the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, but it will be interesting to see if Tata plonks a CNG version as well, should there be demand. Do note that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hryder get CNG options in the same segment.

Tata Curvv: Expected Features

The upcoming Tata Curvv will also be big on features including all-LED lighting, and an LED light bar connecting the front and rear lights respectively. Expect to see a start-up and shutdown lighting animation, as on the Nexon EV, apart from creature comforts like a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, a digital instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, Level 2 ADAS and more.

