Tata Curvv EV: What makes it a Bharat NCAP 5-star rated car?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 May 2025, 14:32 PM
  • The Tata Curvv EV scored 30.81 for adult safety and 44.83 for child safety. Built on the Acti.ev platform, it features six airbags, ADAS capabilities, and advanced safety systems. All Tata SUVs have achieved a five-star crash test rating, with the Curvv EV as the flagship electric vehicle.
Tata Curvv EV comes with two battery-pack options - 45 kWh and 55 kWh.
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Motors has consistently led the way in automotive safety. Presently, all SUVs produced by the company have achieved a five-star crash test rating from either Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP. Tata is also the only brand right now that is selling an SUV Coupe that is electric. The Curvv EV is currently the flagship electric vehicle for the brand before the Harrier EV takes that spot. As expected, the Curvv EV is also a 5-star rated car. Here are all the safety features of the Tata Curvv EV.

Tata Curvv EV: Safety features

The Tata Curvv EV is equipped with six airbags, an electronic parking brake featuring an auto hold function, hill-start and descent assist, electronic stability program (ESP), a driver drowsiness detection system, a blind spot monitoring system, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) capabilities. Notably, the Tata Curvv EV includes an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), which generates sound alerts when the vehicle is travelling at speeds below 20 km/h.

There are also front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming rear view mirror and auto headlamps along with wipers and rear defogger, tyre pressure monitoring system and driver doze alert.

Tata Curvv EV: Bharat NCAP crash test rating

The Tata Curvv EV achieved a score of 30.81 out of 32 for adult safety and 44.83 out of 49 for child safety. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, it received 14.85 out of 16.00, while in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 15.15 out of 16.00. Regarding child protection, the Curvv EV attained a score of 23.88 out of 24 in the Dynamic assessment and a perfect 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation evaluation. Additionally, it earned 9 out of 13 in the Vehicle assessment category.

The Tata Curvv EV is built on the Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle (Acti.ev) platform developed by the company, which was initially launched with the Punch EV. This platform is specifically engineered for electric vehicles, enhancing connectivity and incorporating advanced features designed for electric mobility, all while prioritizing safety.

First Published Date: 20 May 2025, 14:32 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Curvv EV electric vehicles EV electric cars
