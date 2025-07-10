Tata Curvv EV & Nexon EV 45 kWh now get lifetime battery warranty

Tata Motors is now extending its lifetime high-voltage (HV) battery warranty on the Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45 kWh models in its lineup. The automaker introduced the lifetime battery warranty on the all-new Tata Harrier EV , and the latest update will help bring peace of mind to Curvv EV and Nexon EV customers as well. The automaker says the lifetime battery warranty received a positive response on the Harrier EV.

Tata Curvv EV Battery Packs

Tata Curvv EV comes with two battery pack options - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The former offers a range of 430 km (MIDC) on a single charge, while the latter promises 502 km (MIDC) on a full charge. Tata’s real-world range estimate (C75) stands at 330-350 (45 kWh) and 400-425 (55 kWh).

Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Battery Packs

The Tata Nexon EV is now available with the 30 kWh and 45 kWh battery packs. The lifetime warranty is only available on the latter. The 45 kWh variant offers a range of 489 km (MIDC) on a single charge, with the automaker’s estimated real-world range (C75) promising 350-375 km. Meanwhile, the Nexon EV 30 kWh variant comes with an 8-year/160,000 km warranty (whichever comes first), offering a range of 275 km (as per MIDC), with a real-world claim (C75) between 210-230 km.

Speaking about the new initiative, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “By democratising premium EV technology, we have played a significant role in advancing India’s EV category’s exponential growth. One of the key factors behind this growth is the ability to instil confidence amongst customers for a worry-free ownership experience. Today, we are proud to extend this feeling even further with the introduction of the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty solution for all customers of the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh. By offering this unprecedented assurance, we are enabling a truly carefree, future-ready ownership journey for every TATA.ev buyer."

Tata's Lifetime Battery Warranty Benefits

The lifetime battery warranty extends to the life of the vehicle, which is 15 years, and applies to all private customers of the Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45 kWh. The battery warranty will be applicable for first-time buyers as well as current owners (first registered buyers) of the electric SUVs.

Tata says the move will also help improve the resale value of both EVs, while ensuring significant savings in running costs estimated at ₹8-9 lakh over 10 years. Tata Motors is also offering benefits worth ₹50,000 on the Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45 kWh models, as part of an exclusive loyalty program for existing Tata EV owners.

