Tata Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Nexon EV and more offered with benefits up to ₹5.50 lakh in November 2026

Indian automaker Tata is offering its electric vehicle products with massive festive season benefits up to ₹3.35 lakh in November, with the offers valid till November 30, 2026. However, the benefits might vary depending on the dealership, inventory, as well as geography. Customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to know more about the benefits and offers.

Tata is offering festive discounts of up to ₹ 3.35 lakh on its electric vehicle range in November 2026, with benefits varying by model, variant, dealership and location

Tata Curvv EV November 2026 Benefits

The SUV coupe from Tata, the Curvv, is being offered with the highest benefits of ₹3.35 lakh on older variants, while the top Creative model is being offered with benefits of up to ₹2.85 lakh. The newer X variants are being offered with benefits of up to ₹65,000. The Tata Curvv is powered by two different battery packs: a 45 kWH battery pack and a 55 kWH battery pack. The former produces approximately 148 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, whereas the latter produces 165 bhp and 215 Nm of torque.

Tata Harrier EV November 2026 Benefits

The flagship electric SUV from Tata, the Harrier EV is being offered with benefits of up to ₹2.75 lakh on the Fearless+ and Empowered variants, along with ₹1 lakh OEM support, as well as an exchange of ₹50,000 or scrappage bonus of ₹75,000. Additionally, the company is offering loyalty benefits of up to ₹1 lakh for existing Tata EV owners and ₹50,000 for Tata ICE owners. The Tata Harrier EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack. The rear-wheel drive variant produces 234.74 bhp, while the all-wheel drive variant produces 234.74 bhp from the rear electric motor and 155.8 bhp from the front electric motor.

Tata Nexon EV November 2026 Benefits

The sub-compact electric SUV from Tata, the Nexon EV, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹45,000, which include a ₹10,000 cash discount along with a ₹25,000 exchange bonus or ₹35,000 scrappage benefit. The Tata Nexon EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 30 kWH battery pack and a 45 kWH battery pack. The former produces 127.3 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, while the latter produces 142.14 bhp and 215 Nm of torque.

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Tata Punch EV November 2026 Benefits

Tata is offering benefits on the pre-facelifted Punch EV of up to ₹1.45 lakh on the long-range variant and ₹1.25 lakh on the medium-range variant. Additionally, the company is offering benefits of up to ₹95,000 on the base Smart variant. The pre-facelifted Tata Punch EV was powered by two different battery packs: a 25 kWh battery pack and a 35 kWh battery pack, producing approximately 81 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, and 121 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, respectively.

Tata Tiago EV November 2026 Benefits

Tata is offering benefits on the pre-facelifted Tiago EV of up to ₹1.45 lakh on the long-range XT variant and ₹1.25 lakh on the long-range XZ+ variant. Additionally, the company is offering benefits of up to ₹65,000 on the medium-range variant. The pre-facelifted Tata Tiago EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 19.2 kWH battery pack and a 24 kWH battery pack. The former is powered by an electric motor producing 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, while the latter produces 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.

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