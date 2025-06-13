Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV get lifetime warranty

Tata Motors is preparing to launch a lifetime warranty with unlimited kilometres for the Curvv EV and Nexon EV. The ‘lifetime’ here refers to the period of fifteen years from the first date of registration of the vehicle at the local RTO office. Even the existing owners will be able to get these benefits.

It is important to note that owners of only the 45 kWh Nexon EV are eligible for this benefit. For the second registration onwards, the warranty will be 8 years or 1,60,000 km for the Nexon EV 45 and Curvv EV. Tata says that all the owners after the first one need to inform the brand about the ownership transfer or else the battery warranty will not be offered.

Tata unlimited warranty terms and conditions

Tata Motors has set a few terms and conditions that the buyer will have to follow to retain his or her unlimited warranty.

The vehicle must be serviced or repaired at an authorised TATA.ev service station, following the maintenance schedule recommended by TATA Passenger Electric Mobility Limited.

Registration of the vehicle should be done in the name of private individuals.

Registrations made under the company perk car scheme for employees, including subsequent transfers of the vehicle to the same employee. The warranty shall be null and void if the vehicle is transferred or sold to any third party.

The vehicle must maintain an active & uninterrupted IRA.ev connection throughout the entire ownership period.

The battery must be free from any physical damage or tampering.

In case of replacement/repair of HV battery during the warranty period, TATA.ev will bring the energy capacity of the HV battery to a value equal to steady state SOH before battery replacement or at 80 per cent, whichever is higher.

We would request that you to get in touch with the nearest dealerships, as they would be able to explain and have the full list of terms and conditions.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Which 22 lakh EV will you pick

The first product from Tata Motors to get an unlimited warranty was the Harrier EV. However, there is a slight difference where the second registration onwards, the owner gets 10 years or 2 lakh kilometres of warranty. Till now, the homegrown manufacturer used to offer 8 years or 1,60,000 km of warranty on the battery pack of its electric vehicles.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: