Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Plus A trim vs Tata Harrier EV Adventure trim: Finding the better VFM option

Tata Motors launched the Harrier EV a few weeks back as the latest entrant in its electric vehicle portfolio. The Tata Harrier EV is currently the flagship electric car from the homegrown automaker, replacing the erstwhile Tata Curvv EV. The base variant of the Tata Harrier EV, Adventure trim, was launched at a starting price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the top variant of the Tata Curvv EV, Accomplished Plus A trim, comes priced at ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the top-end Curvv EV commands a ₹50,000 premium over the Harrier EV’s base model.
While both the electric SUVs are not direct rivals, Harrier EV's base variant undercuts the sibling model's top variant by offering more premiumness and a wider range of features. However, with the extra pricing of ₹50,000, the Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Plus A trim commands some additional features over the base variant of the Tata Harrier EV. Here is a quick look at those features.
The Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Plus A gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system compared to the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit available in the Tata Harrier EV Adventure trim. Both the infotainment systems support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The top-end trim of the Tata Harrier EV, for which the pricing is yet to be announced, comes with a larger 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a QLED display offering better clarity.
The Tata Curvv EV's top trim gets a wireless phone charger inside the cabin, which is not offered in the entry-level Harrier EV. In the base variant of the Tata Harrier EV, the user has to rely on cables and the available charging ports for charging his or her devices on the go.
The Tata Curvv EV's top trim comes packing a nine-speaker JBL audio system, offering a more immersive audio experience compared to the six-speaker unit available in the base variant of the Tata Harrier EV.
One of the most sought-after modern features for Indian car buyers is the panoramic sunroof. The feature is increasingly finding a footprint in various segments of the mass-market passenger vehicles. Tata Curvv EV's top variant gets a panoramic sunroof, while it is not available in the base variant of Tata Harrier EV.
The Curvv EV's top trim comes equipped with a 360-degree surround view camera, a feature that is finding increasing popularity among consumers lately, owing to the enhanced safety and convenience it offers in tight parking spaces. The 360-degree surround view camera also offers better visibility while navigating through tight spaces. In contrast, the base variant of the Tata Harrier EV only comes equipped with a rearview camera. However, the higher trims of the Harrier EV gets a 360-degree camera featuring a unique transparent mode, which shows what's beneath the vehicle.
The base variant of the Tata Harrier EV does not get an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), while the top trim of the Tata Curvv EV comes with this feature. The level-2 ADAS suite onboard the Curvv EV gets features including lane keep assist, forward collision warning, among others.
The Curvv EV's top trim gets an air purifier, which is a useful feature for many consumers to maintain a clean, pollution-free cabin, particularly on dusty Indian roads. The base variant of the Tata Harrier EV misses out on this feature.
The Tata Curvv EV's top variant gets a powered tailgate with hands-free gesture control. However, the same feature offering convenience is absent in the base trim of the Tata Harrier EV.
The Curvv EV's top trim gets ambient lighting, adding a premium feel to the cabin, especially during night drives. However, this feature is absent in the base-spec Harrier EV.
The top variant of the Tata Curvv EV offers ventilated front seats, a feature not available in the base variant of the Tata Harrier EV. However, the Harrier EV offers an eight-way power adjustment functionality for the driver seat and a four-way adjustment for the front passenger, while the Curvv EV offers a six-way power adjustment for the driver seat.
