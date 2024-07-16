Tata Curvv bookings open at select dealerships ahead of launch next month

Tata Motors is all set to introduce the Curvv coupe SUV on August 7, 2024, and the model will arrive in both EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) versions. With the automaker teasing the model across social media platforms, select Tata dealerships have begun accepting pre-bookings for the new Curvv for a token of ₹21,000. The automaker has yet to open order books officially.

Tata Curvv Design

The Tata Curvv promises to be the most stylish offering in the compact SUV segment. The sharp lines and receding roofline promise to make it a head-turner and easily one of the most prominent designs to come from the Indian automaker. The coupe SUV is likely to remain identical to the concept showcased in 2022 but with subtle changes to make the model more production-ready.

Also Read : Tata Curvv and Curvv EV to launch on….

The Tata Curvv ICE version is expected to arrive at a later date with the EV version slated to go on sale first

Tata Curvv Specifications

The Tata Curvv will be the brand’s first-ever coupe SUV and is expected to arrive in the EV form first with the ICE model to follow later. The new offering will be built on the Activ.e platform that underpins the new Punch EV as well and will be loaded on the feature front. Tata’s new flagship electric offering is expected to have a 55-60 kWh battery pack, promising a range in excess of 500 km on a single charge. Expect a real-world range of around 450 km on the new electric coupe SUV. The Curvv will come with fast charging, although the charging times are yet to be revealed.

Tata Curvv Features

The Tata Curvv will get plenty of new features including the 12.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest UI, a digital instrument console, a 360-degree view camera, a panoramic sunroof, the new twin-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo, paddle shifters and more. The coupe SUV is expected to get Level 2 ADAS on the top variants bringing features like blindspot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and more. Tata will also offer its Arcade EV feature that brings a host of entertainment apps to the model’s infotainment screen allowing more interactive options within the car.

Also Read : Tata Curvv SUV teased wading through water and more. Check out new teaser.

Also Watch: Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

Tata Curvv Rivals

The Tata Curvv will be launched on August 7 and we should get more details on the pricing, variants, availability and more. The coupe SUV should start arriving at dealerships later in August with sales to begin soon after. The new offering will take on a host of rivals in the compact SUV space including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and more. Notably, its direct competitor will be the upcoming Citroen Basalt Vision Coupe SUV, which is also scheduled to arrive later this year.

First Published Date: