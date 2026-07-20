Tata Avinya X-like SUV spotted testing again, could be brand's first premium EV due in 2027

A camouflaged SUV that appears to resemble the Tata Avinya X has been spotted testing on public roads with an MH registration plate, adding fresh attention to Tata Motors’ premium electric vehicle plans. While the exact identity of the prototype cannot be confirmed, the design cues seen in the video, including a coupe-like silhouette and LED lighting elements, suggest it could be a Tata model under development. The sighting comes as Tata reshapes the Avinya programme around a new platform and a longer-term premium EV strategy.

New test mule spotted

The prototype was seen in a recently uploaded video circulating on social media. Heavy camouflage hides many of the details, but the SUV’s overall shape stands out. It has a sloping roofline, which gives it a coupe-like look, along with what appear to be LED headlamps at the front. The vehicle also seems to use connected DRLs at both the front and rear, which fits with Tata’s recent design language.

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Other visible details include dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and smooth body surfacing. Most of the bodywork remains concealed, so a complete read on the exterior design is not possible at this stage. Even so, the proportions and lighting signature point towards a Tata product, although confirmation will only come closer to launch.

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Platform plan has changed

Tata Motors announced in March that the Avinya X will no longer be based on Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrified Modular Architecture, or EMA. Instead, the company plans to use the Freelander platform from the Chery-JLR, or CJLR, ecosystem. This switch is expected to lower development costs and help Tata speed up the launch process for its premium electric vehicles.

The change does not mean Tata is simply taking an existing vehicle and giving it a new badge. Reports suggest the company is reworking several electronic systems, software layers and vehicle functions so they suit Indian buyers as well as global requirements. Teams from India, China and the UK are said to be involved in the project.

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Expected battery packs

Industry sources indicate that the first Avinya models may come with battery packs in the 65 kWh to 80 kWh range. The focus appears to be on balancing range, performance and cost, which will be important for a premium EV that also needs a wider market appeal.

Manufacturing and expected launch timeline

Production of the first Avinya models is expected to take place at the newly opened TMPV-JLR facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu. Tata sees the plant as a key part of its premium EV plans, and it may also support future manufacturing synergies with JLR.

In an earlier official statement, Tata Motors confirmed that the first Avinya vehicle will launch in India in 2027 and will use the Freelander platform produced by CJLR. The company also said Avinya is being developed as a global premium EV brand that will use multiple scalable architectures within the wider Tata Motors and JLR ecosystem.

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