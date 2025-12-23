Tata Avinya to launch in 2026; What we know so far

Tata Motors has confirmed that it will launch its Avinya EV in India towards the end of 2026 as part of the carmaker’s push into the luxury electric segment. Earlier previewed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as the Avinya X concept, it is expected to spawn a sub-brand of SUVs and MPVs underlined by a futuristic design ethos and tech-rich driving experience aimed at an upmarket clientele. To shed some light on the upcoming EV, here is everything we know about the Tata Avinya so far:

1 Tata Avinya: Futuristic exterior design The Tata Avinya X concept was showcased with a futuristic exterior defined by sleek contours and clean surfaces. It features a seamless matrix LED lighting setup at both ends, where individual units stretch across to form the Tata logo. The EV gets a glossy black cladding all around and a similar finish for the bumpers, which further feature a cosmetic skid plate. The exterior paint job, named Samudra, is said to have been derived from the reflective shimmer of ocean waves.

2 Tata Avinya: Minimalist cabin While the interiors are yet to be officially unveiled, the Avinya is expected to bring a minimalist cabin upholstered in neat, eco-friendly materials. It is said to bring a lounge-like seating experience for the rear occupants, complemented by a flat-floor design for maximising interior space. As this is geared towards the luxury EV space, Tata is more than likely to prioritise interior comfort and a premium cabin experience.

3 Tata Avinya: Expected tech-suite Expected amenities in the upcoming Avinya EV include fabric-wrapped soundbars, hidden air vents, and aroma diffusers to enhance comfort. The dashboard is expected to carry over the no-frills minimalist vibe with free-standing screens that only display the essential information to reduce distractions. Additional features that we have observed in the concept include a two-spoke steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and wireless phone charging.

5 Tata Avinya: Price and positioning The Tata Avinya EV is expected to launch with a price tag that ranges between ₹30 - 60 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it will be slotted within the growing luxury EV segment. Once launched, we expect it to go up against the likes of the BYD Sealion 7, Volvo EX40, and Tesla Model Y.

