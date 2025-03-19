Tata Avinya steering wheel design patent filed. Here's how it will look

Tata Motors has filed a design patent for the steering wheel of the upcoming Avinya. It is a different unit than what we have seen in the recent models that Tata has launched. Avinya will not get the illuminated Tata logo. The new steering wheel will get a new two-spoke steering wheel and along with there will be illuminated touch-sensitive buttons on the side. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and there are buttons for cruise control, Advanced Driver Aids System and controls for music and call.

The concept images and video have revealed that Avinya will come with a freestanding large touchscreen. There is a sleek coloured instrument cluster and the gears will be shifted using the right stalk. The interior is finished in a dual-tone theme, ambient lighting and an armrest with storage.

Tata Avinya will not share its steering wheel with other Tata models.

The interior design has yet to be revealed; however, Tata has announced that it will incorporate eco-friendly materials. Features will include fabric-wrapped soundbars, concealed vents, aroma diffusers, and lounge-style rear seating, all aimed at fostering a luxurious and tranquil environment. The dashboard will seamlessly integrate advanced technology, providing essential information while minimizing distractions.

The exterior color palette, named Samudra, draws inspiration from the glimmer of ocean waves. The rear section showcases terracotta interiors crafted from sustainable materials. Tata plans to implement matrix LED lighting for the Avinya. Additional notable features include a two-spoke steering wheel, free-standing displays, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

Tata Avinya will get a stalk type gear shifter on the right side.

Tata Avinya's lineup of electric vehicles will be built on the EMA platform developed by Jaguar Land Rover. The design of the Avinya marks a significant departure from previous models.

The most prominent change in the Avinya is its transition from a coupe-inspired design to a more crossover-focused appearance, a progression that Tata has been expected to undertake as part of the Avinya's development. Key characteristics of its profile include an elevated stance, large wheels, retractable door handles, and seamless headlamps and tail lamps. The rear design is particularly subtle, showcasing a cohesive tail lamp and sleek black bumpers.

Apart from the new steering wheel, Tata also filed a design patent of the Harrier EV. It is the next electric vehicle that the brand will be launching in the Indian market. The automaker currently holds around 70 per cent share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. With the Upcoming Harrier EV, the carmaker aims to further strengthen its grip on the segment

