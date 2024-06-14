Tata Avinya EVs to launch in FY26. Check details

Tata Motors has announced that they will start launching cars based on Avinya from FY26 which means that the first vehicle to use the new platform will land in the dealerships before March 2026. Tata Avinya's series of electric cars will be underpinned by Jaguar Land Rover's EMA platform.

The Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover Plc (JLR), both 100 per cent subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the licensing of JLR’s modular platform. Under this agreement, the Tata Avinya series of premium electric vehicles will use the JLR's modular architecture.

JLR will use the EMA platform for Jaguar and Land Rover's upcoming electric mid-size SUVs that will be first sold in the global market. These electric SUVs will start launching from 2025 onwards. Platform sharing will help both manufacturers reduce the research and development cost.

Also Read : Tata Motors CNG sales rise by 120% in FY24, contribute 16% to overall volumes

The Avinya was showcased in its concept form in 2022 as a premium electric vehicle. However, it did not belong to a particular segment. Then Tata Motors revealed that Avinya would not be just one vehicle instead it would spawn MPVs and SUVs. The concept that was showcased in 2022 was on a new lightweight Gen 3 platform promising a 500 km range on a single charge. The concept was showcased as a vision of Tata Motors' future electric mobility.

Watch: Tata Avinya EV Concept: First Look

Tata Motors also announced that they will be launching the Harrier EV and Curvv EV in FY25 whereas the Sierra EV will hit the dealerships in FY26. The first launch to happen will be the Curvv EV, it is expected to launch by the festive season of 2024 whereas the Harrier EV will make its debut before March 2025. Then there would be the Sierra EV which will launch by March 2026 and the vehicles based on Avinya will be the last ones to come.

First Published Date: