Taiwan-based Gogoro launches battery-swapping pilot service in India

Gogoro's battery swapping stations will be modular in nature so that they can easily fit in different places.

Taiwan-based battery-swapping ecosystem leader, Gogoro, on Thursday announced a B2B partnership with India's EV-as-a-Service platform Zypp Electric to begin its battery swapping pilot service in the country. Both the companies plan to accelerate the shift of last mile deliveries to electric using battery swapping. The pilot service will be operational in Delhi in December and will include Gogoro Network's GoStations, smart batteries and scooters.

The Gogoro battery swapping stations are claimed to be weatherproof and capable of providing more than 200 battery swaps on a daily basis. These stations will be modular in nature so that they can fit in different places. They are also claimed to be self-sustainable for 64 hours so that they can work even if there is a blackout. The company says that with this technology, battery swapping will take just six seconds - swap and go!

Gogoro has partnered with Zypp Electric to begin its battery swapping pilot service in India

These stations will have durable smart batteries which will come with a software that can manage the hardware and also constantly check how the batteries are operating, and interfere if needed. The Gogoro smart batteries can take 10,000 kgs of load.

Using the findings from this pilot project, Gogoro will scale its operations in India. The company aims to have more swapping stations in Delhi than it has in Taiwan. Globally, the company has already completed more than 350 million battery swaps to date and is hoping to take the numbers beyond this.

Battery swapping is being seen as an alternative to charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and a viable solution for promoting the adoption of electric two-wheelers in India. It was also a centrepiece of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2022 union budget speech, when she proposed a new policy to promote battery swapping technology in India. The technology is expected to be majorly used by the country's 1.5 million electric rickshaws that make up 83 per cent of total EV sales here.

