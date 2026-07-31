Suzuki Vision E Sky spotted testing in Europe; will it come to India?

Japanese automaker Suzuki was recently spotted testing its electric hatchback prototype, the Vision E Sky, in Europe by Motor.es. The Vision E Sky was first showcased at the Tokyo Auto Show last year in Japan. Not only that, but the Suzuki Vision E Sky is expected to go on sale next year.

Suzuki's Vision E Sky electric hatchback has been spotted testing in Europe ahead of its 2027 global launch. Expected to offer over 270 km range, it could underpin Maruti's affordable Y2V EV

Suzuki Vision E Sky: Design and Specs

The Vision E Sky prototype was covered under heavy camouflage, while the electric hatchback looks to be in its initial stages of testing. The test mule was fitted with a temporary headlamp unit, while the production model is expected to boast a full-width LED connected lightbar and LED headlamps, similar to the concept showcased in Japan. The Vision E Sky measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,625 mm in height, meaning it will have an even more compact footprint than the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. However, the former is taller by a few 100 mm.

However, the electric hatchback from the Japanese automaker showcased several production-ready design elements, including conventional pull-type door handles, door-mounted wing mirrors, aerodynamic alloy wheels, an air intake integrated into the front bumper, vertically oriented tail-lamps with bumper-mounted reflectors, among others. While the electric hatchback is moving towards a more practical, production-ready spec, the overall styling retains the minimalist design language first introduced by the concept model.

The interior remains concealed in the latest spy photographs. However, the Vision E-Sky concept showcased a modern cabin featuring a floating dashboard, twin digital displays and a squircle-shaped steering wheel. Considering its compact dimensions, the production model is expected to offer comfortable seating for four occupants.

Suzuki Vision E-Sky: Expected battery and range

Suzuki did not reveal detailed technical specifications when the Vision E-Sky concept made its debut at the Japan Mobility Show. However, the company only indicated that the electric hatchback would deliver a driving range of more than 270 km on a single charge. Based on its size and positioning, the production version is expected to be equipped with a battery pack in the 24-35 kWh range.

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Suzuki Vision E Sky India-bound?

The production-spec Suzuki Vision E-Sky is expected to make its global debut in 2027. Maruti Suzuki has confirmed its plans to launch an affordable electric hatchback project, internally codenamed Y2V, which is expected to arrive in India by 2028. Not only that, but it is going to be a part of the company's strategy to introduce six electric vehicles by FY2031 across multiple body styles. The production version of the Vision E-Sky could compete against the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV if launched in India.

Image source: Motor.es

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