Suzuki top boss reveals e Vitara core strategy, plans for complete India dominance

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its first-ever all-electric car in India at Auto Expo 2025 on Friday. India will be the first home of the e Vitara before it makes its way to European markets, Japan and even central and South America. For Toshihiro Suzuki, an evolving world provides ample opportunities for the Japanese carmaker which is now determined to retake 50% of Indian car market share.

Maruti Suzuki remains the country's largest car maker, both in terms of production as well as sales. But recent years have seen rivals close the gap to an extent. While the company has time and again underlined its focus on SUV body type, Suzuki - Representative Director and President at Suzuki Motor Corporation - believes that electric vehicles like e Vitara will be part of a larger, multi-faceted strategy to address customer requirements. Speaking to members of the press a day before the e Vitara launch, he stressed Suzuki's firm focus on India with EVs as well as other technologies. “Suzuki is committed to expanding its business operations in India. e Vitara will be manufactured here for the domestic market and then exported to Europe, Japan, central and south America," he said.

Also watch: Suzuki e Vitara, Maruti’s first electric car, breaks cover | Range, features, specs | India launch

Asked why his company didn't focus on a smaller EV to begin its electrification strategy, Suzuki explained that e Vitara will serve as a base to test customer response before possibly driving in smaller, more affordable models. “We have studied (electric) models from rival companies, assessed their strengths and weaknesses," he said. “For us, what was important was range of 500 kms and supporting facilities at our establishments. We will assess the response to e Vitara here before bringing in more electric models. Personally, I feel electric technology is better suited to small cars."

Toshihiro Suzuki of Suzuki Motor Corporation believes that the Indian car market will continue to grow in strength while also serving as a major hub for exports in a fast-evolving world.

Multi-winged assault from Maruti Suzuki

An EV-only strategy isn't going to work. Not for Maruti Suzuki anyway. Suzuki underlined the need to not just possess but further develop technologies like strong hybrids, CNG and even hydrogen. “We are determined to re-taking 50% market share in India and we have the capability to further develop strong hybrid and CNG models while also working towards hydrogen technology. Our focus also remains on SUV body type but that does not mean we will shift away from sedans and hatchbacks," he said.

But while Suzuki emphasised on a multi-pronged approach, he denied chances of electrification being taken to Suzuki's lineup of commercial vehicles. “In Japan, we have the Kei Truck. It can cover 400 kms with 30 litres of petrol, with 350 kilos of cargo, a driver and another occupant. But for it to cover 400 kms on battery power, it will need a battery weighing 400 kilos," he explained. “This means there can only be the battery and driver then. See, it is about having the right products with the right technology at the right place."

For now though, all eyes are peeled on the e Vitara that will usher in Maruti Suzuki's entry into a small but significant electric car segment in the country. Upon launch, e Vitara will directly lock horns against the likes of Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: