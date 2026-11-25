Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Ignis as a compact electric hatchback, with the model set to reach Europe and other markets from summer 2027. The new EV becomes Suzuki's second global battery electric vehicle after the e Vitara. Its relatively low kerb weight of 1,080kg is one of its notable specifications, particularly for a car carrying a 26 kWh battery.

Suzuki Ignis EV: Dimensions and powertrain

The Ignis EV measures 3,570mm in length, 1,565mm in width and 1,635mm in height. It has a 2,460mm wheelbase and seats four occupants. Suzuki quotes a 4.5-metre turning radius, which should make the small hatchback easier to manoeuvre in tight urban spaces. It rides on 175/65 R15 tyres.

Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 90 bhp and 133Nm of torque. The motor draws energy from a 26 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack. Charging options include 7.4kW AC charging and DC fast charging at up to 50kW. Suzuki has not yet announced the car's driving range or charging times, while prices and market-specific equipment details are also due closer to its launch.

Suzuki Ignis EV: Interior and features

The exterior features LED lighting at both ends, along with flowing shoulder and roof lines. Inside, the dashboard has a two-screen layout, while storage compartments are spread across the cabin. Suzuki has retained physical buttons for the audio volume and air-conditioning functions.

The automatic-style drive selector sits on the centre console, while the multifunction steering wheel includes cruise control and lane-watch camera controls. The four-seat configuration makes the Ignis EV a compact urban-focused offering rather than a conventional five-seat family hatchback.

Suzuki Ignis EV: Rivals in India

The Ignis EV could have a place in India's small electric car market, if Suzuki decides to introduce it here. Its likely rivals would include the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

The Ignis has more power than the Tiago EV's 75 bhp, 114Nm long-range version, while its 50kW DC charging capability is higher than the Tata's 30kW limit. The MG Comet EV does not offer DC fast charging.

Suzuki's established sales and service network could also be an advantage, although its India prospects will depend on pricing, range and localisation. For now, the company has only confirmed a phased rollout in Europe and other regions from summer 2027.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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