Suzuki e Access vs Honda Activa e: Which electric scooter suits you the best

The Indian electric vehicle has been gaining momentum year after year primarily because of the entry of more new electric two wheelers to the market in the country. Though the segment was dominated to a great extent by new generation startups, the last year witnessed numerous established players such as TVS and Bajaj battling top spots with their respective electric scooters. Now however, two more orthodox players have entered the market, Honda with its Activa e and Suzuki with the e Access . The Honda Activa e came out on the Auto Expo 2025 stage whereas the Suzuki e-Access was launched during the event.

The Honda Activa e was launched at a price of ₹ 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the Suzuki e Access is yet to be launched.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Specs

The Activa e is based on the body and chassis of the Activa itself, and competes with other electric commuter products in the segment equivalent to a 110 cc internal combustion engine product. Honda has attempted to put the design language of the Activa, the top selling Honht da product in India, on the Activa e.

At the same time, the Suzuki e-Access rests on an entirely new platform. The electric scooter receives telescopic forks in the front and a swingarm-type suspension in the rear. The scooter uses 12-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear with a 90/90-section tyre in the front and a 100/80-section tyre at the back. Braking is derived from a front disc and rear drum configuration.

In dimensions, the e-Access is 1,880 mm in length, 715 mm in width, and 1,140 mm in height with a wheelbase of 1,305 mm. The ground clearance is 165 mm and seat height is 765 mm. The kerb weight is 122 kg.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Range

The Honda Activa e features two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries that charge wheel-side motor rated for 5.6 bhp and maximum of 8 bhp. The electric scooter gets three riding modes - Standard, Sport and Econ. The company claims that the electric scooter can travel a distance of 102 kms on a single charge.

Suzuki e-Access takes energy from a 3.07 kWh LFP fixed battery pack. The company says the range is 95 km (IDC). It will be powered by a 4.1 kW (5.4 bhp) electric motor that delivers 15 Nm of maximum torque. It has a limited top speed of 71 kmph. The battery charges 0-80 per cent in approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes, while a full charge will last 6 hours and 42 minutes when charged using a 240-watt portable charger. A quick charger will reduce the charging duration to 1 hour and 12 minutes (0-80 per cent) and 2 hours and 12 minutes (0-100 per cent).The scooter comes with three riding modes such as Eco, Ride 'A' and Ride 'B' and a reverse mode.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Features

When it comes to specs, the Suzuki e Access boasts an all-LED light setup with an LED DRL, a combined braking system, a fuel lid opener remote, twin front pockets and 24.4 litres of underseat space, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, and so on. The Honda Activa e, on the other hand, gets Honda RoadSync Duo that lets one make voice calls and access navigation features by linking a smartphone via bluetooth

