Suzuki e-Access could launch during festive season this year

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Suzuki e Access broke its cover earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2025, which paved the way for the Japanese two-wheeler giant's entry into the bulging electric two-wheeler market in India. Suzuki received a mixed reaction with this electric scooter at the event. Interestingly, this was showcased at the same time when Honda Activa e, another much-awaited electric scooter in the country, was also premiered.
The Honda Activa e has already started reaching dealerships ahead of its nearing launch. On the other hand, the Suzuki e Access is expected to launch sometime during the 2025 festive season. The two-wheeler manufacturer may launch it between August and September this year.
Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India
Suzuki e Access will be the first-ever electric two-wheeler in India from the Japanese auto company. Upon launch, it will compete with Honda Activa e, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak and the Ola S1 among others.
The Suzuki e Access, as it was displayed at the Auto Expo 2025, doesn't come with extraordinary styling. Available in three different colour options, the electric scooter gets a fully digital instrument cluster. It also gets LED headlamp, LED daytime running lights and LED taillight.
The scooter promises to run at a top speed of 71 kmph. Powered by a 3.07 kWh fixed LFP battery pack, the Suzuki e-Access promises up to 95 kilometres of range on a full charge. The battery pack is paired with a 4.1 kW electric motor that churns out 15 Nm of maximum torque. The e Access claims to take close to five hours to charge the battery from 0-80 per cent.
For suspension duty, Suzuki e Access gets telescopic front forks and a rear swing-arm. Braking duty is done by a front disc brake and a rear drum unit.
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.