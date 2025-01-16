Copyright © HT Media Limited
Suzuki Access Electric could be showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025

Updated on: 16 Jan 2025, 17:29 PM
Suzuki Motorcycle India is all set to kickstart the two-wheeler announcements at the upcoming Auto Expo 2025 and the company is expected to unveil its maiden electric scooter for the market. While details are scarce, the Japanese two-wheeler giant is likely to unveil the Suzuki Access Electric or e-Access at Bharat Mobility 2025. The upcoming offering will be the newest mainstream e-scooter to be showcased at the venue along with the Honda Active e.

Suzuki Access Electric: What To Expect?

While Suzuki has been testing the Burgman Electric for the longest time in India, it seems the brand is opting to bring the electric version of its most popular offering instead. The Suzuki Access 125 continues to be the bestselling 125 cc scooter in the market and holds strong goodwill among customers for its refined and fuel-efficient engine. Extending the Access name to its maiden electric offering only makes sense, similar to what Honda has done with the Activa e, although the model shares little with the Honda Activa 110 cc version.

Also Read : Suzuki Gixxer Series & V-Strom SX updated to OBD-2B compliance norms for 2025

The Suzuki Burgman Electric was internationally unveiled in 2023 and the upcoming Access Electric borrow its underpinnings from the former

The upcoming Suzuki Access Electric could get similar powertrain and battery specifications as the Burgman Electric, which was first unveiled internationally in 2023. The Burgman Electric is packed with a PMS motor tuned for 4 kW (5.3 bhp) and 18 Nm of peak torque. That said, the model claimed a range of just 44 km on a single charge. Suzuki India could keep identical specs on the Access Electric with an improvement in range. The e-scooter is also expected to get removable batteries.

Suzuki Access Electric: Expected Features

On the feature front, the Suzuki e-Access is expected to get a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, call and SMS alerts, and more. It also needs to be seen if the electric offering will be able to offer sizeable under-seat storage capacity and the packaging of the battery will play a key role in the same. There’s no word on the styling yet but Suzuki could borrow the familiar lines of the Access 125 or opt for a conservative yet modern design.

Official specifications, launch and sales timelines should be revealed tomorrow at Bharat Mobility 2025 and will be at ground zero to bring you all the updates from the event. Make sure to catch all the action on our dedicated page for Bharat Mobility as well as our social media channels.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2025, 17:27 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat Mobility Bharat Mobility 2025 Auto Expo 2025 Suzuki Access Electric Suzuki Motorcycle India
