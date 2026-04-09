Stryder Cycle launches Arcus and Airborne electric bikes starting at 34,995

Stryder Cycle, a Tata Group subsidiary, has introduced two new electric bicycles, Airborne and Arcus, priced at ₹ 42 ,995 and ₹34,995, respectively. The launch comes as demand for low-emission, short-distance transport options continues to rise in urban areas. The Airborne and Arcus are aimed at everyday commuting and short trips. Both models focus on ease of use, but differ in battery size, range, and features.

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Airborne specifications

The Airborne is equipped with a 36V 10.4 Ah battery, with a claimed range of up to 35 km. Charging time is stated to be approximately three hours. It uses 4-inch wide tyres, which are intended to improve grip on uneven surfaces. The model also includes a digital display for ride information and offers multiple riding modes.

Features include a 3-metre headlight with a horn. The bikemaker claims a range of up to 40 km on Pedal Assist (PAS) and up to 30 km on just ‘Throttle’ mode.

Arcus specifications

The Arcus features a larger 36V 11.6 Ah removable battery, with a claimed range of up to 60 km. The removable unit allows charging away from the bicycle, which may be useful in shared or indoor spaces.

It includes a multi-colour LCD, integrated lighting controls, and a mobile charging port. Lighting is handled by a 50-lumen front unit and a rear light positioned under the seat.

It also gets a 3-amp DC charger for faster charging. According to claims, the e-bike offers a range of up to 60 km on Pedal Assist (PAS) and up to 45 km on ‘Throttle’ mode

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Segment trend

According to the manufacturer, electric bicycles are gaining attention as an alternative for short trips, particularly in congested cities. Lower running costs and relatively simple operation are contributing factors for this change. With these additions, Stryder has expanded its offerings in the space, focusing on practical features and varying range options for different users.

Rahul Gupta, Business Head at Stryder, said, “At Stryder, our focus is to make sustainable mobility both aspirational and practical. With Airborne and Arcus, we are introducing e-bikes that cater to evolving city lifestyles, whether it’s daily commuting, short errands, or leisure rides. Backed by the trust of the TATA Group, we remain committed to delivering innovative and reliable mobility solutions to consumers across the country."

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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