Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Stellantis Partners With Dongfeng To Manufacture Chinese Evs In Europe

Stellantis partners with Dongfeng to manufacture Chinese EVs in Europe

By: AFP
Updated on: 25 May 2026, 19:24 pm
Follow us on:

  • Stellantis and Dongfeng have formed a new joint venture in Europe to build Voyah EVs in France and expand clean-energy vehicle operations.

Stellantis and China’s Dongfeng have announced a new joint venture focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Europe. The partnership will see Dongfeng’s Voyah EVs produced at Stellantis’ Rennes facility in France as both companies look to expand their presence in the growing European EV market. (AFP)
Get Launch Updates on
Tata Altroz EV
Notify me

Jeep and Fiat owner Stellantis said Wednesday that it had formed a joint venture with China's Dongfeng to share manufacturing, sales and engineering operations in Europe.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The deal to bolster sales as the EU pushes carmakers to produce more clean-energy vehicles will see Dongfeng's Voyah EVs built at Stellantis's plant in Rennes, western France, for the European market, the companies said in a statement.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
PURE EV EcoDryft
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz EV
BatteryCapacity Icon26 kWh Range Icon306 km
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Okaya EV Faast
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 1.09 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Porsche Macan EV
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon641 km
₹ 1.22 - 1.69 Cr
Compare View Offers
Detel EV Veeru
MaxSpeed Icon25 km
₹70,000
Compare View Offers

By building locally, Dongfeng can avoid hefty EU tariffs on Chinese EV imports imposed as a way to protect domestic automakers.

It is the latest move by Stellantis chief Antonio Filosa to revive sales and profits at the world's fourth-largest automaker, in particular in Europe, where the shift away from combustion engines has sputtered.

The company announced earlier this month a deal with Dongfeng to build Jeep and Peugeot models for the Chinese market and increase cooperation on technology research and development.

Dongfeng and other Chinese carmakers meanwhile are looking to Europe and other export markets as their home market remains tough, with consumer spending slumping.

Brands such as BYD, Chery, Geely, Leapmotor, Jaecoo, and XPeng were virtually unknown three years ago in Europe.

Also Read : Volvo set to introduce next-gen EX40 in the US market to replace EX30; Is it India-bound?

‘Greater value’

Stellantis will lead the Europe joint venture with a 51 percent stake, while Dongfeng will have 49 percent. Financial details were not disclosed.

"With this new chapter in our collaboration, we will give our customers an even greater choice of competitive products and pricing, leveraging the best of Stellantis's global footprint alongside Dongfeng's access to China's advanced new energy vehicles ecosystem," Filosa said in a statement.

Dongfeng's chairman Qing Yang said in the statement: "Through coordination in technology, branding, and global markets, it will unlock greater value from the joint venture, accelerate Dongfeng's global expansion, (and) support Stellantis's global strategic shift and China presence."

The Rennes plant has been operating well below capacity for years as demand in the European auto market remains well below pre-Covid levels, and currently produces only a high-end Citroen SUV.

Stellantis announced Tuesday that it would start building smaller, low-cost electric cars for the European market as buyers increasingly look to rival Chinese models.

EU rules call for 90 percent of all cars sold in the bloc to be electric by 2035, and the European Commission recently created a new, tax-friendly category for small EVs to encourage demand.

Stellantis, formed from the merger of France's PSA and Italy-based Fiat Chrysler five years ago, said its Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile joint venture had built over 6.5 million cars in China since its creation 34 years ago.

Filosa is set to lay out the company's strategy to jump-start sales and profits for its 14 brands at an investors' day in Michigan, the heart of the US auto industry, on Thursday.

Separately, Stellantis said Wednesday that it had signed a deal with Jaguar Land Rover, the British carmaker owned by India's Tata Motors, to explore product collaborations for the US market.

In a short statement, the companies did not elaborate on the specific components or services that could be involved.

"By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides," Filosa said in the statement.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 May 2026, 19:24 pm IST
TAGS: electric cars electric vehicles ev stellantis
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS