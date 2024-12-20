Steering-less dash, dihedral doors & more: How Tesla plans to drive in future of cabs

For any die-hard fan of Blade Runner 2049 movie, the Tesla Cybercab may not appear too out of the ordinary. For everyone else, it is quite a revolution. And a revolution that isn't too far into the future. Not 2049 for sure, anyway. But what makes the Tesla Cybercab stand out and how could it potentially change the face of global mobility in just a few short years from now?

Showcased in concept form earlier this year, Tesla Cybercab is making some mammoth promises. It is a driverless, battery-powered mobility solution that is being projected as an urban transport option with not just zero emissions but ride cost a fraction of what public buses in many global cities charge currently. "It will be cheaper than mass transit. They will be available for customers to buy at less than $30,000. They will cost 20 cents a mile to operate, compared to the $1 per mile for city buses," Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said during the course of the unveiling event in October.

But it isn't just about the ride-rental costs. Not at all.

Tesla Cybertruck design highlights

Tesla design head Franz von Holzhausen is confident that the Cybertruck will be a game-changer in the global automotive space, even when standing perfectly still. For starters, it has no rear window, von Holzhausen explains that this is to ensure maximum possible storage space within the EV. Even the dihedral doors - Back to the Future, anyone? - has been added to the EV and von Holzhausen says this will elevate the premium appeal. Then there are wheels featuring solid aero discs that are engineered to increase efficiency of the Tesla Cybercab.

In the cabin, the Cybercab goes for a minimalist approach. A mammoth central screen is the biggest highlight on the dashboard which is devoid of a steering wheel because this Tesla will be entirely auto driven. With no need for a human driver, both lounge seats inside are reserved exclusively for passengers.

Now, Musk has promised that manufacturing of Tesla Cybercab will begin from 2026 onwards and while its fortunes will also be determined by regulations on autonomous vehicles in various markets, few are doubting that the next from Tesla could be nothing like any other Tesla.

