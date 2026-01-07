Afeela electric SUV prototype breaks cover at CES 2026

The Afeela electric vehicle brand, which operates under a joint venture between Sony and Honda , has taken the wraps off a new prototype model at the annual CES trade show. Based on the Vision-S 02 concept that broke cover at CES 2022, this is a sleek SUV-like prototype positioned as the larger cousin of the Afeela 1 electric sedan currently on sale. This will become the second EV in the brand’s portfolio, slated for a 2028 launch.

Sony Honda Mobility joint venture marked its public debut in 2023 with the unveiling of the Afeela 1’s prototype. The production version was showcased at CES 2025, which is also when SHM launched Afeela as their dedicated EV brand. As part of operations, Honda is in charge of engineering and development, while Sony works on the tech front and the user experience of the vehicles.

Afeela SUV prototype: A maxed-out sedan?

Despite its SUV proportions, the prototype retains the low-slung, fastback profile seen on the Afeela 1 sedan

While a first glance may suggest it is an SUV, a closer look reveals that the prototype is essentially a bigger version of the Afeela 1 sedan. It borrows the characteristic streamlined look with minimalist design elements, featuring a wraparound LED headlamp above a closed-off front fascia. The roof tapers off for a fastback look, and the silhouette is complete with sleek overhangs and large, aero-optimised wheels.

Afeela SUV prototype: Minimalist cabin

The Afeela SUV's cabin is expected to mirror the Afeela 1 sedan’s minimalist layout with an end-to-end digital display setup

SHM seems to like keeping things simple with its Afeela cars, and the theme is expected to continue with the upcoming EV. While the interior is yet to be revealed, we expect it to heavily draw from the Afeela 1’s cabin layout and design. The electric sedan features ultra-minimal interiors that draw attention to the end-to-end display setup that sits on top of the dashboard. This includes a driver’s cluster, a long infotainment panel, and screens that relay the feed from the camera-based ORVMs. A yoke steering wheel that enables a clear view of the instrumentation.

The Afeela SUV will likely match the sedan’s safety credentials and feature Level-2+ ADAS capabilities. The system is likely to be underpinned by up to 40 sensors, including 18 cameras, 1 LiDAR, 9 radars, and 12 ultrasonics.

Afeela SUV prototype: Battery, range, and power

The clean front fascia features a full-width LED lighting element and a closed-off grille, emphasising its EV identity.

SHM remains tight-lipped about the technical details, but the Afeela SUV is anticipated to be equipped with the sedan’s 91 kWh battery pack that powers a dual-motor setup enabling electric all-wheel drive. With this, the sedan delivers 475 bhp and a single-charge range of up to 300 miles (482 km). The battery allows for DC fast charging at speeds up to 150 kW.

Afeela SUV prototype: Launch and availability

Large aero-optimised wheels and short overhangs hint at a focus on efficiency rather than traditional SUV ruggedness

The Afeela SUV is currently slated to be launched in 2028. Meanwhile, the Afeela 1 sedan is now entering production, to be rolled out next year in Japan and in the US. Currently, SHM has no plans to launch the Afeela brand on our shores.

