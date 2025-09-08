Skoda Vision O unveiled at IAA 2025, blends sustainability with estate legacy

Skoda has lifted the covers off the Vision O concept at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, signalling where the Czech carmaker wants to take its long-standing estate legacy in the electric age.

Skoda is positioning the Vision O as more than just a design study. It is a showcase of the next generation of the brand’s Modern Solid design language, built with an inside-out philosophy that puts customer experience first.

Design: Simplicity with intent

The Skoda Vision O wears a sharper, more robust version of Skoda’s design DNA. A new Tech-loop face mask, integrated lighting signatures, and flush details such as retractable handles underline its aerodynamic efficiency. The body has a color-shifting effect, while a panoramic roof and reworked pillars contribute to a sense of roominess. TThe effect is a look that is somehow new but still recognizable, while staying true to the estate silhouette with futuristic elements.

Interior: Technology meets minimalism

Skoda has flipped its design process by designing the cabin before anything else. The minimalist dashboard is dominated by a 1.2-metre-wide Horizon Display, paired with a vertical central screen and haptic dial for ease of use. AI is center stage through Laura, the digital assistant, now extending beyond voice to assist with navigation, productivity, and even storytelling for passengers. Features like Bio-Adaptive Lighting, a portable speaker, and an integrated fridge show how Skoda is still leaning into its “Simply Clever" philosophy. Luggage space remains central to the estate appeal, with 650 litres available, expandable to 1,700 litres with folded seats.

Sustainability and circularity

Skoda is marketing Vision O as a template for eco-friendly production. The cabin takes advantage of mono-materials that can be recycled more easily, plus recycled PET, plant-based Ultrasuede, and even flooring made from upcycled scraps of leather. A 3D-printed headrest in recyclable TPU illustrates how material innovation is influencing the brand's comfort and responsibility ethos.

Technology: autonomous and connected

Autonomous driving capability is built into the Vision O, with a Tranquil mode that reconfigures the seating and ambience for relaxation on long journeys. The car’s AI extends beyond the cabin through the Vision O app, which could evolve into a mobile ecosystem managing storage, privacy, and even charging preferences. Skoda ’s existing MySkoda app is also set to integrate AI-powered route planning via Google Gemini.

Legacy and future

Skoda has dominated Europe’s estate segment since 2016, selling more than 3.6 million Octavia and Superb Combi models. The Vision O builds on this history, reimagining the practicality estates are known for in a sustainable and tech-heavy package. A production version, likely underpinned by a future Volkswagen Group platform, is expected to materialise later in the decade.

For now, the Vision O is less about replacing the Octavia or Superb, and more about asking what an estate car means in an electrified world, functional, family-oriented, but increasingly digital and sustainable.

