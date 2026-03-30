Skoda Peaq electric SUV unveiled in camouflage, gets 600 km of range

Czech automaker Skoda recently revealed its three-row electric SUV Peaq with camouflage. The electric SUV is expected to make its debut later this year and is based on the Vision 7S concept. Based on the Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) platform, it is set to become Skoda’s new flagship electric SUV.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO, Škoda Auto, said, “The Škoda Peaq is designed for real life - for families who need space, for drivers who want confidence on long journeys, and for anyone who values modern style without compromise. As our next flagship, it raises the Škoda brand to a new level: more spacious, more practical, and more attractive for everyday explorers. Peaq brings a new sense of scale, smart functionality, and progressive design to the large electric SUV segment, setting a benchmark for what a modern Škoda can be. With its efficient electric drivetrain and focus on sustainable mobility, it blends practicality, emotion, and responsibility to create a new feeling of freedom on the road."

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Skoda Peaq: Features

The Czech automaker has stated that the Peaq will broaden the electric portfolio of the company in the upper-end range. Additionally, the Skoda Peaq will measure up to 4.9 metres in length, 1.7m in height, and have a wheelbase of 2.9m. It will boast a three-row seating configuration, which can accommodate adults with relative ease. In addition to that, the Skoda Peaq boasts a range of more than 600 km and has a boot space of up to 890 litres with third-row seats folded down.

Notably, the Skoda Peaq comes with a Relax Package featuring ergonomic seats with a massage function, leg rests, Premium Sound by Sonos, and an integrated wellness app, among others. The production version of the Vision 7S will boast Modern Solid design language with elements including an illuminated gloss black Tech­Deck Face front panel with fine vertical slats, LED backlighting and full LED Matrix headlights incorporating 18 light segments, among others. The Skoda Peaq’s will be complemented by large, aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels in sizes ranging from 19-inch to 21-inch.

Skoda Peaq: Features and Interior Design

The feature list of the Skoda Peaq, includes ambient lighting, a heated multifunctional steering wheel badged with the Škoda lettering as standard, steering wheel hands-­off detection, regenerative braking paddles, AGR­-certified relax seats with a massage function, electrically adjustable ergonomic leg rests, front pillows, a foldable table, and an integrated wellness app offering six distinct modes, including settings for relaxation, stretching and re-energising, among others.

Moreover, the electric SUV boasts climate control, ambient lighting, seat massage functions, and a premium audio system developed in close collaboration with Sonos, among others. The Peaq boasts five interior designs, including Sportline. At the top of the range are two Suite Design Selection options finished in Techtona, a high-­quality leather alternative, offered in black and a light grey called Ceramique. The Loft Design Selection combines grey textile upholstery with black Techtona on the trim and seats. Completing the range is the Sportline Lounge Design Selection, which combines Suedia upholstery with Techtona.

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Skoda Peaq: Powertrains

The Skoda Peaq gets three powertrain variants, namely the 60, 90, and 90x, which deliver outputs ranging from 201.1 bhp to 295 bhp. The 90 and 90x variants offer a range of more than 600 kilometres and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent capacity via DC fast charging in just 28 minutes. The 60 variant manages the same charge in just 27 minutes. Furthermore, the all-wheel drive 90x variant of the Skoda Peaq can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Design, Škoda, said, “The confident presence of the Škoda Peaq is defined by our Modern Solid design principles, by clarity, simplicity, and a clear focus on functionality and space. Moreover, every design decision was made with the model’s great practicality and everyday usability in mind, emphasising what matters most to our customers. The Peaq will contribute to considerably further sharpening the identity and perception of our brand."

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