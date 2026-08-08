Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic

Czech automaker Skoda has started production of its latest electric SUV, Peaq, at the company’s main manufacturing facility in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic. The flagship electric SUV is being produced on the same assembly line as the fully electric Enyaq and Elroq , as well as the combustion-engine-powered Octavia Combi. Not only that, but the company also manufactures the Peaq’s advanced battery systems at its Mladá Boleslav facility. In addition, the Skoda Peaq has received nearly 8,500 customer orders by the end of July.

Skoda has commenced Peaq EV production in Czechia, with nearly 8,500 orders received. The flagship SUV offers up to 295 bhp, 640km range, flexible production and expands Skoda’s electric portfolio.

Skoda Peaq: Production flexibility

The Peaq is currently the fourth model to be manufactured on the production line at Mladá Boleslav. The plant, originally designed for vehicles with internal combustion engines, has undergone significant upgrades to enable the production of electric vehicles.

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The Enyaq became the first EV to enter production at the facility in 2020, followed by the Elroq in January 2025 and now the Peaq. The three electric models are manufactured alongside the Octavia Combi. Since May 2026, the Octavia Combi has also been produced at Skoda’s Kvasiny plant, where it is manufactured alongside the Octavia liftback. The relocation of some Octavia Combi production has also created additional capacity at Mladá Boleslav for electric vehicles. EVs accounted for nearly 23 per cent of all Skoda vehicles manufactured at its Czech plants during the first half of 2026.

Skoda Peaq: Battery, range and powertrain

The range-topping version of the Skoda Peaq is equipped with a 91 kWh gross battery, providing 86 kWh of usable capacity and a claimed range of more than 640 kilometres. A smaller 63 kWh battery, offering 59 kWh of usable capacity, is also available.

Customers can choose between three power outputs ranging from 201.1 bhp to 295 bhp, with the SUV offered with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Measuring 4.87 metres in length and featuring a wheelbase of approximately 3 metres, the Peaq is Skoda’s largest SUV to date. The electric SUV introduces several features to the Skoda range, including flush-fitting door handles, a panoramic roof with Dynamic Shade Control and bidirectional charging technology, among others.

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Skoda EV portfolio expansion

The launch of the Peaq forms part of Skoda Auto’s broader electric vehicle expansion strategy. The company has also introduced the Epiq, an entry-level urban crossover that is being manufactured in Pamplona, Spain, as part of the Volkswagen Group’s Brand Group Core Electric Urban Car Family project.

With the introduction of the Peaq and Epiq, Skoda is expanding its EV portfolio to strengthen its position in the European automotive market.

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