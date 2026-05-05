Skoda Epiq interior teased in sketches; Premiere on 19 May

Skoda has offered an early look at the cabin of the new Epiq, its upcoming all-electric compact SUV. The model will be the brand’s most affordable battery-powered SUV and the first series-production Skoda to fully adopt the Modern Solid design language. The Skoda Epiq is scheduled to be premiered to the world in Zurich on 19 May 2026.

The first sketches point to a cabin built around simplicity and clarity. Skoda says the Epiq’s interior has been designed from the start to reflect the Modern Solid approach, which places emphasis on a clean layout and easy usability. The design uses a horizontal layout rather than the traditional dashboard setup, which helps create a more open feeling inside the cabin.

Ambient lighting has also been used to make the interior feel more comfortable and welcoming. The overall look is neat and angular, with the design aimed at helping occupants find controls and functions quickly without confusion.

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Skoda Epiq: Practical layout

Practicality remains a key part of the package. The cabin includes an open storage area, while the free-standing centre console houses wireless charging for added convenience. Skoda has also said sustainable materials have been selectively used in line with its Modern Solid design philosophy.

The focus on intuitive operation suggests that the Epiq is being positioned as an easy-to-use family-oriented electric SUV rather than a heavily styled concept. Its interior has been shaped to balance usability, space and a simple visual identity.

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Skoda Epiq: Important role in Skoda’s EV line-up

The Epiq will also play a major part in Skoda’s electric plans for 2026. The brand expects the model to help double its BEV portfolio next year. As part of the European Urban Car Family within Volkswagen Group’s Brand Group Core, the Epiq is being developed as an entry-level electric SUV crossover for a wider audience.

With its public debut now confirmed, the model gives a clearer idea of how Skoda intends to expand its electric range while keeping the design language consistent across future products.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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