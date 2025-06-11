Skoda Enyaq RS Race unveiled. Is this the future of Skoda's EVs?

Skoda Motorsport has taken the wraps off the latest iteration of its all-electric racing concept, the new Enyaq RS Race, pushing the envelope of performance, sustainability, and motorsport engineering. Building upon the foundations of the first concept shown in 2024, the evolved Skoda Enyaq RS Race is sharper, lighter, and more purpose-built than ever, designed to demonstrate Skoda's technological prowess and eco-conscious ambitions.

The Skoda Enyaq RS Race is not just a concept car. It's a rolling laboratory for innovations in electric racing, material sustainability, and performance engineering. It offers a clear signal that future production EVs from the Czech brand may very well be shaped by the lessons learned on the racetrack.

Skoda Enyaq RS Race: Specifications

Based on the Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS, the RS Race concept has undergone extensive reengineering to suit motorsport use. The latest version is 70 mm lower, 72 mm wider at the front, and 116 mm wider at the rear than its road-going counterpart. Key to its performance upgrade is a massive 316 kg weight reduction, achieved through the use of sustainable materials and the removal of all non-essential components.

Skoda engineers have recalibrated the chassis, introduced a completely new high-performance braking system, and added components from the Fabia RS Rally2, like the pedal setup and rally-type hydraulic handbrake. The concept features a linear steering system with rally-specific software tuning, replacing the standard progressive rack-and-pinion setup.

Skoda Enyaq RS Race: Design

A significant part of the RS Race's innovation lies in its material science. The concept uses sustainable biocomposites made with flax fibres developed by Bcomp, a motorsport technology partner, as an alternative to carbon fibre. These are employed across 16 body and interior parts, including bumpers, roof, fenders, dashboard, door panels and more. The flax-based PowerRibs reinforcement structure delivers carbon-like rigidity while cutting CO2 emissions by 85 per cent.

Lightweight polycarbonate windows, recycled 3D-printed nylon, and biopolymer filaments further reduce mass and environmental impact. This makes the Enyaq RS Race not just a performance car but a showcase of Skoda's path toward sustainable racing and future production car materials.

Skoda Enyaq RS Race: Aerodynamics and motorsport technology

Skoda has equipped the RS Race with a comprehensive aerodynamic package, including a large rear wing, NACA air intake, roof winglets, redesigned air intakes, and a new rear diffuser. These elements enhance downforce and cooling while minimising drag and turbulence.

The car features carbon-ceramic brakes with ten-piston callipers at the front and four-piston callipers at the rear, paired with a new brake cooling system. Underneath, protective skids shield vital chassis and battery components.

Suspension duties are handled by a motorsport-grade setup with fully adjustable compression, rebound, and spring stiffness. Handling is further boosted by limited-slip differentials on both axles.

Skoda Enyaq RS Race: Powertrain and performance

The Enyaq RS Race retains the dual-motor electric powertrain from the standard Enyaq Coupe RS, offering a combined output of 340 bhp. Despite keeping the 180 kmph top speed, the dramatic weight drop enables it to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under five seconds, a noticeable improvement over the road car.

Skoda Enyaq RS Race: Interior

Inside, the cabin is reimagined for motorsport with racing seats, a roll cage, and a minimalist dash. It draws inspiration from the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, incorporating a racing steering wheel, new control switches, and a revised infotainment system. A bespoke drive selector and fire suppression system controls sit between the seats.

The experience is further elevated by a specially developed Havas sound system, equipped with a digital amplifier and large speaker units that simulate an emotional racing soundtrack, activated above 30 kmph for a more immersive drive.

