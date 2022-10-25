HT Auto
Skoda Enyaq RS iV electric performance SUV breaks cover, promises nearly 300 hp

Skoda Enyaq iV RS will go on sale in 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 14:56 PM
Skoda Enyaq RS iV electric SUV comes sharing the powertrain with Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.
Skoda has taken the wraps off of the Enyaq RS iV, the performance SUV from the brand, which comes as the Czech equivalent of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX. The all-electric SUV comes eschewing the swoopy profile of the coupe variant for a conventional shape, prioritising practicality. Skoda claims the new model comes with a drag coefficiency of 0.265, as compared to 0.234. Also, the promised range of the Skoda Enyaq RS iV is 500 km on a single charge, down from the coupe's 545 km range.

The SUV comes with the same all-wheel-drive setup as the coupe. It gets a dual electric motor powertrain, which churns out a combined peak power output of 295 hp and 460 Nm of maximum torque. Interestingly, the numbers appear similar to the figures churned out by Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and Volkswagen ID.5 GTX. Interestingly, both the Volkswagen models come with the same hardware as the Skoda Enyaq RS iV. Skoda claims the Enyaq RS iV can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds and run at an electronically governed top speed of 180 kmph.

The energy source for the Skoda electric SUV is an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged at DC fast charging points up to 135 kW. Using this charging system, the SUV can draw juice up to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in around 36 minutes, claims Skoda.

The SUV offers five different driving modes, which are - Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Traction. The Traction mode is claimed to have been tailored to drive the SUV easily on slippery surfaces and unpaved roads. While using this driving mode, the car's system offers constant all-wheel drive (AWD) at speeds of up to 20 kmph.

In terms of design, the car wears a Mamba Green paint theme sourced from the Skoda Octavia RS. It runs on 20-inch aero alloy wheels, while there are 21-inch wheels as an option. Other design elements include full LED matrix headlamps and a wide rear reflector. Interestingly, all these styling elements are also available in the Skoda Octavia RS and Kodiaq RS as well. The Skoda Enyaq RS iV gets an assortment of black accents throughout the exterior, paired with a green RS badge mounted on the front fenders.

The illuminated front profile comes as a standard styling element of the car. It is known as Crystal Face and encompasses 131 LEDs to make the SUV stand out at night. Moving to the back, the full LED taillights also come as a standard feature. An interesting feature of the car is the dancing lights at both front and rear whenever the driver unlocks the vehicle.

Moving inside the cabin, the Skoda Enyaq RS iV gets sporty seats with improved later support and built-in headrests. The seats and dashboard come sporting black Suedia fabric with green contrast stitching. Other elements include faux carbon fibre trim on the doors, a black headliner, a flat-bottomed sporty steering wheel, green ambient lighting and blackened-out pillars.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 14:56 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Enyaq RS iV electric vehicle electric car
