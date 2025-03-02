HT Auto
Skoda Enyaq EV goes into production. When is India launch?

| Updated on: 02 Mar 2025, 10:38 AM
  • Skoda is expected to launch its first electric car in India by September 2025, which could be the Enyaq EV.
Skoda has started assembling the new Enyaq electric SUV at the automaker's key manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic. The Skoda Enyaq comes as the carmaker's second car to adopt the Modern Solid design philosophy, which is incorporated in the Skoda Elroq as well. Interestingly, Skoda Enyaq is expected to launch in India as well. The Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen AG has been gearing up to launch its first electric car in India in September this year. However, Skoda has not confirmed if the upcoming electric car will be the Enyaq.

Skoda Enyaq: What we know so far

The Skoda Enyaq iV was originally supposed to launch in 2024 in India. It would have been Skoda’s first electric offering in the country. While it has been significantly delayed, the automaker has said that it will bring the EV in India. The Skoda Enyaq is based on the Volkswagen Group's modular electric toolkit (MEB).

Upcoming cars in India

Skoda is manufacturing the Enyaq alongside the Octavia and the Elroq electric compact SUV. The EV is being built at Volkswagen AG's first facility in Europe, where ICE and BEV models are produced side by side. The carmaker has been claiming that this strategy will enable a rapid adaptation to the brand's shift towards electric mobility. This same production facility also manufactures battery systems for the MEB-based electric cars.

Speaking of Skoda Enyaq, the EV is available with two battery sizes and three powertrain options, churning out power outputs between 204 bhp and 286 bhp. The Enyaq 60 and Enyaq 85 come featuring a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive, while the Enyaq 85x come equipped with a second electric motor at the front for all-wheel drive. As for the range, the EV is claimed to offer up to 587 kilometres of range for the Enyaq Coupe and up to 577 kilometres for the Enyaq.

With the Indian government announcing a new EV policy in March last year and amended it again to boost the Indian electric vehicle market, Skoda would bring the Enyaq EV as a CBU model here. However, at a later stage, the automaker would commence localisation for the Enyaq EV in India.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2025, 10:38 AM IST
