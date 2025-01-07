Skoda Enyaq EV facelift teased ahead of global debut, India launch this year

Czech auto giant Skoda has teased the upcoming Enyaq EV ahead of official debut in global markets tomorrow (January 8). The carmaker has shared a video of the electric vehicle with updated looks and new feature additions over its predecessor. The Enyaq electric SUV, which will hit the Indian shores sometime later this year, was earlier revealed through a series of sketches shared by Skoda. The electric car is all set to be the first EV from the Skoda-Volkswagen duo to be launched in India.

The 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV will come with the carmaker's Modern Solid design philosophy, an illuminated Tech-Deck front, a revised exterior colour theme as well as marginal improvements in range and performance. The design is now more similar to the Elroq electric SUV unveiled the carmaker last year. In the 2025 iteration, the Enyaq EV offers an updated grille and redesigned headlights which are slimmer and connected by a black strip. The Skoda logo on the bonnet has also been changed and will now appear in letters. Skoda is likely to offer the EV in three new exterior colour options - Velvet Red, Race Blue and Energy Blue.

Skoda Enyaq EV: Key expectations

Skoda has also said that the Enyaq EV's optimised aerodynamic design will also help improve its range. Skoda has not yet revealed all the technical details. The outgoing versions of the Enyaq EV offer a range of between 536 kms and 565 kms, depending on the battery size and powertrain.

Skoda has confirmed that the Enyaq will continue to get various powertrain options. It is expected that the electric SUV will come with bigger battery and long-range versions. The existing versions of the Enyaq EV are offered with a 77 kWh battery mated to a single electric motor. It can generate 282 bhp of power which increases to 335 bhp in the sporty RS version of the EV.

Skoda Enyaq EV: India launch timeline, rivals

Skoda is likely to showcase the existing versions of the Enyaq EV at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo starting from January 17 at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The official debut of the 2025 Enyaq EV in India may happen at a later date. Skoda Enyaq EV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y electric cars when launched. In India, Enyaq EV rivals will include Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, BYD Atto 3 among others.

