Skoda Elroq RS: Check out 5 key highlights of the internationally launched sporty compact SUV

The Škoda RS lineup has expanded with the all-electric Elroq RS, a high-performance SUV that combines speed, style and practicality. Although not currently available in India, the sporty compact SUV could be launched in this market due to its feasibility and compact size. However, there is no official word on an India launch as yet from the carmaker.
As the sportiest version of the Elroq, it features an advanced drivetrain, impressive range, and cutting-edge technology. Here are the five key highlights of the Škoda Elroq RS:
The Elroq RS packs a punch with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 250 kW (340 hp). This power enables it to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds, making it one of the quickest Škoda models. The adaptive DCC chassis ensures a balance of dynamic handling and ride comfort, while high-performance brakes with two-piston calipers provide strong stopping power.
Despite its sporty credentials, the Elroq RS offers a remarkable driving range of up to 550 km (WLTP). Its 84-kWh battery supports ultra-fast charging, replenishing from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes via a DC fast charger. For home charging, the 11 kW AC charger can fully charge the battery in approximately 8 hours, making it convenient for daily use.
The Elroq RS stands out with its bold and aggressive styling. Exclusive aerodynamic wheels available in sizes up to 21 inches, complement the sculpted bumpers and a distinctive reflective strip at the rear. Signature RS elements, such as the blacked-out Tech-Deck Face grille, window trims, roof rails and mirror caps enhance its sporty appeal. For those seeking an eye-catching finish, the RS Mamba Green paint option adds extra flair.
Inside, the Elroq RS blends sportiness with comfort. The RS Lounge interior features sporty seats with integrated headrests, heating and an optional massage function. Upholstered in high-quality Suedia material, the cabin boasts carbon-look trim, lime green contrast stitching, and a three-spoke RS sport steering wheel. The driver-oriented layout ensures an immersive and engaging driving experience.
The Elroq RS is packed with tech including a 5-inch digital cockpit, a 13-inch infotainment display and a head-up display with augmented reality for safer driving. Practicality is also a priority with a spacious 470-litre boot that expands to 1,580 liters when the rear seats are folded. Features like a virtual pedal for hands-free boot opening and a QR code guide in the trunk enhance everyday usability.
