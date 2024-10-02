Skoda Elroq debuts globally promising 560 km range, India launch likely in 2025

Skoda has taken the wrap off the India-bound Elroq, the Volkswagen AG -owned Czech automaker's first-ever fully electric compact SUV. The Skoda Elroq has made its global debut at a price of 33,000 euros, which translates to around ₹30.63 lakh. Also, the Skoda Elroq's deliveries are slated to commence in early 2025. The electric SUV is expected to arrive in India sometime around mid-2025.

Skoda Elroq is one of the three electric cars the automaker has planned to roll out in the next five years. Also, this newly launched EV has kicked off the brand's fresh design philosophy.

Skoda Elroq: Design

The Skoda Elroq has introduced the car manufacturer's new Modern Slid design language, which claims to combine robust aesthetics with functional engineering. Instead of the automaker's signature crisp character line incorporated in other contemporary cars, the Elroq features clean lines. Also, the front profile of the SUV looks significantly different from the rest of the modern Skoda cars.

The first thing that grabs attention at the front is the radiator grille design, which Skoda has dubbed as Tech Deck Face. It comes replacing the traditional Skoda radiator grille. Also, it gets new lighting elements. At one glance, the triple LED incorporated sleek daytime running lights may give you a Hyundai Venue-like vibe. The LED DRLs come connected by a glossy black panel.

The main headlight cluster sits below and features dual LED projector lamps on each side. The headlights are available in standard LED and advanced Matrix LED options and reflect the OEM's signature four-eyed design. The SUV will get a connecting light strip for the first edition iteration.

The bumper highlights chrome trims and a chunky skid plate. Skoda claims that Elroq's aerodynamic design, including active cooling features and air-curtain optimisations, ensures a low drag coefficient of 0.26. Moving to the side profile, the SUV features minimal sleek lines at the lower body, while the wheels give it a muscular appearance.

Moving to the back, the Elroq sports Skoda's signature crystal-inspired sharp LED taillights, and a chunky black cladding on the bumper. Interestingly, the taillights don't come connected by an LED strip, which is a common design element in many modern cars.

Skoda Elroq: Colours and variants

The Skoda Elroq has debuted in a unique Timiano Green colour, which is one of the nine available finishes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: