Simple Wave electric scooter launched at ₹1.09 lakh; Boasts 70L boot space and 243 km of range

Indian electric automaker Simple has launched its newest family-oriented electric scooter, the Wave, at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.09 lakh in India. The Wave will add to Simple’s electric scooter portfolio, currently consisting of the One S and Ultra. The Simple Wave aims to be a perfect family scooter, catering to the different needs of different family members. The company stated that the design of the scooter is inspired by Dolphin, making the scooter look more friendly and approachable. Not only that, but the deliveries of the Simple Wave are expected to begin from September 25 onwards.

Simple Wave: Battery Pack Options

The Simple Wave offers four different battery pack options, as well as two different types of battery packs. The 2.2-kWh battery pack and a 2.7-kWh battery pack are lithium iron phosphate battery packs, while the bigger 3.7-kWh and 5-kWh battery packs are Nickel Cobalt Aluminium battery. All variants feature a Gen 3 battery management system designed to provide improved monitoring of state of charge (SOC) and state of health (SOH). Fast charging allows the battery to be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 70 minutes. The scooter also features smart charging and displays real-time battery status and estimated range on the instrument cluster.





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Simple Wave: Powertrain and Range

The Simple Wave boasts a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) across all different battery types as well as sizes. The engine produces approximately 8 bhp, with high torque, along with 20-degree gradeability with a pillion rider. The smallest 2.2-kWh battery pack offers a maximum range of 110 km; the 2.7-kWh battery pack offers a maximum range of 132 km; the 3.7-kWh battery pack offers a maximum range of 171 km, while the biggest 5-kWh battery pack offers a maximum IDC range of 243 km.



Additionally, the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds, while the top speed varies depending on the variant. The Wave S offers Eco X, Eco and Ride modes, with a top speed of 75 kmph. The Wave and Wave+ get four riding modes: Eco X, Eco, Ride and Sport, and can reach a top speed of 90 kmph. Furthermore, the higher Wave and Wave+ variants offer regenerative braking.



One of the key highlights is the patented HushDrive system, which is designed to reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). The system uses rubber-damped sprockets, mounting dampers and a noise-damped O-ring chain to minimise chain and wheel vibrations. The co-axial swingarm hinge and motor axis also maintain consistent chain tension, helping deliver lower NVH levels than conventional belt-drive systems. The motor itself is made from heavy, rare-earth-free materials, while the company claims a 15 per cent reduction in noise and vibration.

Also Read : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India records sales of 5.79 lakh units in August 2026, grows by 8% Y-o-Y

Simple Wave: Dimensions and Features

In terms of dimensions, the scooter gets a 775 mm seat height, 175 mm ground clearance and a 920 mm-long seat. The handlebar has been lowered for improved ergonomics, while a tailfin-inspired grab handle adds to the design. A quick-access pill storage compartment and front storage with a charging port further enhance practicality.

The scooter rides on 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and gets a 220 mm front disc brake, rear drum brake and CBS. GripSense technology is also offered. Safety features include Drop Safe, which cuts motor power if the scooter begins to tip over, along with hill-hold assist, reverse mode, Crawl mode and Limp Home mode, allowing a rider to get home at ultra-low battery levels.

A 7-inch TFT display provides access to turn-by-turn navigation, music and call controls, with non-touch interaction. Connectivity features include Bluetooth, WhatsApp message viewing, efficiency graphs, live location sharing, geofencing, OTA updates, DND mode and a ‘Ping My Scooter’ function. An incognito mode can also pause ride tracking and location sharing.



The Simple Wave is offered in five colour options, including Pearl White, Polar Blue, Forest Green, Coral Red, Twilight Black and Dolphin Grey.

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