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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Simple Ultra Vs Ather 450 Apex: Price, Features And Range Comparison

Simple Ultra Vs Ather 450 Apex: Price, features and Range Comparison

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 18:42 pm
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  • Here’s how the Simple Ultra stacks up against the Ather 450 Apex in the premium electric scooter segment.

A detailed comparison of the Simple Ultra and Ather 450 Apex, focusing on pricing, range, performance, and features
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Ather Energy 450 Apex
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The premium electric scooter segment continues to see a focus on performance-focused offerings, with the newly launched Simple Ultra and the popular Ather 450 Apex targeting buyers looking beyond basic urban mobility. While both models deliver strong acceleration and high top speeds, they differ notably in terms of their individual approaches to pricing, range, and features.

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Simple Ultra Vs Ather 450 Apex: Price

The Simple Ultra is positioned at the higher end of the segment, with a starting price of 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom). This places it among the more expensive electric scooters currently available on our shores, reflecting its focus on range and performance.

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The Ather 450 Apex can be had from 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it relatively more accessible while still being positioned within the premium bracket. Both e-scooters are offered in one fully loaded variant.

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Simple Ultra Vs Ather 450 Apex: Range

Range is another key differentiator between the two. The Simple Ultra uses a larger 6.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed IDC range of up to 400 km.

The 450 Apex, on the other hand, is equipped with a smaller 3.7 kWh battery. This translates to a considerably lower IDC-claimed range of 157 km on a single charge.

The Simple Ultra continues to gain ground in performance, boasting a 0–40 kmph time of 2.77 seconds and a top speed of 115 kmph.

Simple Ultra Vs Ather 450 Apex: Features

The Simple Ultra focuses on the essentials, featuring four-stage traction control and a 7-inch digital cluster that provides key ride data such as battery percentage and range.

The Ather 450 Apex is more feature-rich in this regard, offering a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and integrated Google Maps navigation. Additionally, it offers six ride modes (Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, Sport, Warp, and Warp Plus), allowing riders to tailor performance and efficiency. The scooter also includes all-LED lighting as part of its standard equipment.

Parameter

Simple Ultra

Ather 450 Apex

Price 2.34 lakh 1.89 lakh
Battery Pack6.5 kWh3.7 kWh
Claimed Range (IDC)400 km157 km
Top Speed115 kmph100 kmph
0–40 kmph2.77 seconds2.9 seconds
Display7-inch digital consoleTFT display
ConnectivityBasic ride telemetryBluetooth + Google Maps
Riding ModesN/A6 modes
Key FeaturesTraction control (4 levels)Navigation, ride modes, connected tech

In terms of positioning, the Simple Ultra is geared towards buyers prioritising maximum range and outright performance, while the Ather 450 Apex offers a more balanced package with a stronger emphasis on tech and usability at a relatively lower price point.

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First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 18:42 pm IST
TAGS: electric scooter electric two wheeler ather 450 apex simple energy simple ultra
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