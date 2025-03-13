Simple OneS vs Ather 450S - Which electric scooter will you pick

The Simple OneS electric scooter has been launched at ₹1.40 lakh, ex-showroom. The OneS is the most affordable offering in the Simple Energy lineup. The OneS replaces the Simple Dot One and gets a claimed range of 181 km on a single charge.

The Simple OneS rivals the Ather 450S which is one of the most popular electric scooters in the Indian market. Interestingly, the 450S is the entry level scooter in the Ather 450 range. Here is a quick comparison between the two electric scooters.

Simple OneS vs Ather 450S: Battery pack and range

The Simple OneS gets a 3.7 kWh fixed battery pack. This allows the Simple OneS to cover a claimed distance of 181 km on a single charge. This is a 21 km increase compared to its previous Dot One model. Additionally, the OneS gets fast charging, making it a practical option for daily commuting. With an estimated charging time of 3-4 hours, users can quickly recharge the battery at home or at a public charging station.

Powering the Ather 450S electric scooter is a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises up to 115 kilometre range on a single charge.

Simple OneS vs Ather 450S: Performance

The Simple OneS is equipped with an 8.5 kW electric motor, delivering a strong peak torque of 72 Nm. This allows the scooter to achieve an impressive 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.5 seconds when riding in Sonic mode. With a top speed of 105 kmph, the OneS ensures a fun ride for those looking for a zippy and powerful electric scooter.

The Ather 450S is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds and it can run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

Simple OneS vs Ather 450S: Features

The Simple OneShas a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard withvital ridinginformation and Bluetooth connectivity for smartphonepairing.Other tech featuresare turn-by-turn navigation forsimple route planning, over-the-air (OTA) updates for ongoing softwareenhancements, app connectivity totrack vehicle status and battery level,customizable themes tocustomize the display interface and 5G SIM support with Wi-Fi connectivity foruninterrupted internetaccess. These featureskeep riders connected and informedduring their ride.

The Ather 450S comes with a colour LCD screen and mobile app connectivity.Ather 450S also comes with an option of the Pro Pack over the base variant, which unlocks Ride Assist, Ather battery protect, AtherStack updates, and Ather Connect which addsnavigation and additional riding modes

Simple OneS vs Ather 450S: Price

Being the most affordable model in the lineup, the Simple OneS sits under the recently launched Simple One Gen 1.5. The OneS has been priced at ₹1.40 lakh, ex-showroom and is only available in a single trim option with the 3.7 kWh battery pack.

The 450S on the other hand starts at ₹1.46 lakh, for the standard model and goes up to ₹1.60 lakh for the Pro Pack option. All prices are ex-showroom.

