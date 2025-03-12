Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at 1.40 lakh, replaces Dot One

Simple Energy has launched the new OneS electric scooter, priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the brand’s most accessible offering. The new Simple OneS arrives just weeks after the Simple One Gen 1.5 e-scooter went on sale with many upgrades. The new OneS replaces the Dot One that was previously on sale while promising a range of 181 km (IDC) on a single charge.

The new Simple OneS gets several improvements across every parameter over the Dot One. The electric scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.5 seconds in the Sonic mode and has a top speed of 105 kmph. Power comes from the 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) PMS motor while packing a 3.7 kWh fixed battery. In contrast, the flagship Simple One gets a removable battery pack, extending the range to 248 km (IDC) on a single charge.

Also Read : Simple One Gen 1.5 first ride review - More practical, better packaged

The Simple OneS can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.55 seconds and gets a fixed 37 kWh battery pack with 181 km (IDC) of range

Simple claims the OneS is the quickest and longest-range electric scooter in its price category. It also comes with 35 litres of under-seat storage space, a seat height of 770 mm, and four riding modes - Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic. The new OneS is available in four colour options - Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue and Namma Red.

Speaking on the launch, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO - Simple Energy, said, “At Simple Energy, we believe that innovation is a journey, not a destination. And hence, we are absolutely elated to launch Simple OneS, which gives you the best possible range under this price segment. Our focus has always been on pushing the boundaries of technology to create smarter solutions, and the scooter is a testament to that. With enhanced features and improved affordability, we are making premium EV technology within reach for more riders, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience. As we move forward, our commitment remains the same— to drive the future of electric mobility and redefine the way India rides."

Simple OneS Features

Other features on the new Simple OneS include the 7-inch touchscreen display with a 5G-enabled e-SIM. The unit comes with Bluetooth connectivity, customisable themes, turn-by-turn navigation, over-the-air (OTA) updates, Find My Vehicle, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and regenerative braking. There’s also the new Park Assist Function with forward and reverse movement.

Watch: Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 review | 248-km range | Dual battery pack | Price, features, ride dynamics

The Simple OneS will be available across all 15 showrooms located in Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kochi, and Mangalore. The company is expanding its presence nationwide across 23 states with 150 new stores and 200 service centers in the coming year. The Simple Energy electric scooters are built at the company’s facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: