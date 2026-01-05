Simple One Gen 2 launched in India; Prices start at 1.39 lakh

Simple Energy has introduced the next generation of its electric scooter, the One Gen 2, at ₹1.39 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Simple One Gen 2 gets sharper styling with updated graphics on the body. The new Simple One is being offered in three new colour options, including Sonic red, Aero X and Asphalt X. Simple Energy is also offering a lifetime warranty on the battery and motor for all of its scooters.

Alongside the electric scooter, the manufacturer also unveiled its new Simple ‘Ultra’ scooter. The Simple Ultra gets a 6.5 kWh battery pack along with a claimed 400 km of IDC certified range. The scooter accelerates from 0-40 km/h in 2.77 seconds. The manufacturer has not unveiled anything else about this model at present.

Simple One Gen 2: Design and chassis

The Simple One Gen 2 features sharper styling with updated graphics across the body panels. Visual updates also include redesigned rear-view mirrors, while structural changes have been made beneath the surface. The scooter now sits on a reworked chassis, which Simple Energy claims offers a 22 per cent increase in rigidity and lateral stiffness. This is aimed at improving stability and ride confidence, especially at higher speeds.

Simple One Gen 2: Hardware and battery

Simple Energy has also reinforced the battery structure and introduced a new tyre compound to enhance high-speed stability. The scooter is claimed to handle gradients of up to 18 degrees, making it more suitable for varied urban and semi-urban riding conditions. Braking performance has been improved with braking distances varying from 18.49 metres to 19.6 metres, depending on the variant. Suspension has been retuned for better ride comfort, while the seat height has been lowered by 16 mm. The seat itself has been redesigned with a stiffer construction to improve long-distance comfort.

A key upgrade on the One Gen 2 is the larger battery pack. The top variant now gets a 5 kWh battery that is claimed to be 4 kg lighter than before. Simple Energy states that this version delivers a claimed range of up to 265 km on a single charge. The 4.5 kWh variant is rated for a claimed 236 km, while the entry-level 3.7 kWh version offers a claimed range of 190 km. The battery pack is paired with an upgraded battery management system and carries an IP67 rating for improved protection against water and dust.

Simple One Gen 2: Features and software

The scooter runs on a new Simple OS, bringing an expanded suite of software-driven features. Safety-focused functions include Drop Safe, which prevents movement if the scooter falls, and Super Hold, which assists during hill starts. Riders also get parking mode and real-time vehicle status monitoring. The One Gen 2 is equipped with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster featuring auto brightness, Bluetooth connectivity and a non-touch interface. Storage capacity varies by variant, with higher trims offering up to 8 GB of internal memory.

Simple One Gen 2: Practicality

Practicality remains a strong focus, with the Simple One Gen 2 offering 35 litres of under-seat storage. Additional features include a USB charging port, a flat floorboard, an integrated glovebox and guide-me-home lighting. Connected features are accessed through the Simple Connect app, which enables theft and tow alerts, geofencing and remote monitoring.

Simple One Gen 2: Range and performance

The Simple One Gen 2 is offered in three variants. The Simple OneS comes with a 3.7 kWh battery, a claimed range of 190 km, a 0–40 km/h time of 3 seconds and a top speed of 90 km/h.

The 4.5 kWh version offers a claimed range of 236 km, accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds and also tops out at 90 km/h. The flagship 5 kWh variant delivers a claimed range of 265 km, a 0–40 km/h time of 2.55 seconds and a top speed of 115 km/h.

Riding dynamics are further enhanced through four regenerative braking levels, new traction control modes and two cruise control settings designed for different riding conditions.

Simple One Gen 2: Variant-wise pricing

Variant-wise pricing for Simple Energy’s Gen 2 scooter lineup starts with the Simple OneS Gen 2, which is priced at ₹1,49,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The Simple One Gen 2 is available in two battery configurations, with the 4.5 kWh variant priced from ₹1,69,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), while the top-spec 5 kWh version is priced from ₹1,77,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Simple Energy has also announced a limited-period introductory offer under which prices for the Gen 2 lineup start at ₹1,39,999, though variant-wise introductory pricing details have not been specified.

