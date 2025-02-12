Simple One Gen 1.5: Is it simply the one scooter you'll ever need? Check key highlights

Simple Energy, a Benguluru-based EV company has introduced its updated Simple One Gen 1.5, featuring software improvements and an extended range. With an IDC-certified range of 248 km, it currently offers one of the longest ranges among electric scooters in India. Here are five key highlights of the 2025 Simple One Gen 1.5:

1 Range The new and updated Simple One Gen 1.5 scooter gets an IDC range of 248 km. This number increased by 36 km from the previous generation's 212 km. The manufacturer says that these improvements have been made with the help of software optimisations including a refined Eco mode with improved coasting regeneration. Additionally, the braking regeneration of the scooter has also been improved.

2 Software integration The software has also been improved on the Simple One Gen 1.5 electric scooter. The updates include improvements in ride modes, park assist, over-the-air (OTA) updates and also mobile app integration. Now there is Bluetooth connectivity for calls, SMS and WhatsApp notifications. Furthermore, the EV supports in-built navigation via Map My India and real-time riding statistics through the mobile app.

3 Motor and performance Powering the electric two-wheeler is a PMS mid-drive motor. This motor makes a total of 11.3 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain takes the Simple One Gen 1.5 from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. A claimed top speed of 105 kmph is promised by the manufacturers.

5 Pricing and competition The Simple One has been priced at ₹1.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Rivalaling similar scooters in the market the Simple One Gen 1.5 competes with models like the Ather 450X, the TVS iQube ST and the Ola S1 Pro Gen 3. Further, Simple Energy also announced its plans to expand dealerships and service networks across 23 states in the near future.

