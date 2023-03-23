HT Auto
Simple One electric scooter launch by end of April, to get a price hike: Sources

Bengaluru-based two-wheeler start-up Simple Energy will be launching the much-awaited One electric scooter in the last week of April, sources close to the company have confirmed. The Simple One e-scooter was first unveiled on August 15, 2021, but has been delayed by a good a year-and-a-half even as the model has been receiving timely updates. Sources also say that the One will get a price hike at the time of launch.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2023, 17:44 PM
The Simple One electric scooter will rival the Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro upon arrival
Simple Energy opened its new Simple Vision 1.0 facility in Shoolgiri, Tamil Nadu, earlier this year while also securing fresh funding of $20 million. The company previously announced that the model has garnered over one lakh bookings with the new investment helping it ramp up production and deliveries. Speaking of which, deliveries of the Simple One will begin in Bengaluru first, followed by other cities in the coming months. That said, delivery timelines may be impacted by supply chain constraints.

The Simple One e-scooter will be built at the company's new facility in Tamil Nadu spread over 1 lakh sq.ft.
The same sources also state that prices have gone up due to the revised vehicle and component guidelines in recent years when compared to the model that was first showcased in 2021. The One originally carried a price tag of 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which made it immediately desirable when compared to the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro and the like. The manufacturer went on to introduce a new top-spec variant in 2022 with a claimed range of 300 km on a single charge and a price tag of 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). While both versions are likely to be available, the quantum of the price hike remains under wraps for now.

In terms of hardware, the Simple One electric scooter draws power from a 4.8 kWh battery pack that provides a claimed range of 236 km on a single charge, with a true range of 203 km. The 300 km version adds a second battery pack to the scooter, giving it a range boost. Power comes from an upgraded 8.5 kW motor capable of producing 72 Nm of peak torque.

On the feature front, the e-scooter is equipped with all-LED lighting, a 7-inch touchscreen digital console with 4G and Bluetooth connectivity with call and music control. There’s also onboard navigation, riding modes, and more. The Simple One will be capable of fast charging and can be charged through the company’s Loop charging network. It will arrive in four colour options - Azzure Blue, Brazen Black, Grace White and Namma Red.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2023, 17:44 PM IST
TAGS: Simple One Simple Energy Simple One Electric Scooter Electric Scooter
