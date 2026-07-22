Simple Energy to unveil first family electric scooter on September 2, enters mass-market segment

Simple Energy has announced that it will unveil its first family electric scooter on September 2, 2026, marking the company's entry into India's largest scooter segment. The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer says the upcoming model has been designed for everyday riders and families, while carrying forward the engineering-focused approach that has defined its performance-oriented electric scooters.

The new scooter will expand Simple Energy's product portfolio beyond premium performance offerings as the company looks to target a much wider customer base.

Simple Energy family scooter: What to expect

While the company has not revealed technical specifications or the name of the upcoming scooter, it says the model has been developed through years of in-house research and engineering. Simple Energy claims the scooter has been designed from first principles and will combine practicality, advanced technology and thoughtful design to suit daily commuting needs.

The company also highlighted its investments in proprietary software, vehicle technologies and advanced engineering, including becoming the first Indian OEM to commercially manufacture heavy rare earth-free electric motors.

Unlike the performance-focused Simple One and Simple Ultra, the upcoming scooter is expected to prioritise comfort, practicality and ease of use, making it suitable for families and urban commuters.

Also Read : Simple Ultra Vs Ather 450 Apex: Price, features and Range Comparison

Lineup will expand

The family scooter arrives as Simple Energy continues to expand its electric scooter lineup. Earlier this year, the company launched the Simple Ultra, positioned as its flagship offering. It is powered by a 6.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed IDC-certified range of 400 km, making it the highest-range electric scooter currently offered in India.

The Simple Ultra also has a claimed top speed of 115 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. The scooter features a seven-inch TFT display and offers traction control with four selectable levels, among other technology features.

Simple Energy says the engineering learnings from its premium products will now be applied to a more accessible family-oriented scooter, potentially bringing advanced technology to a broader audience.

Growing product portfolio

The upcoming launch will further strengthen Simple Energy's expanding portfolio. The company currently sells the Simple One Gen 2, Simple One S Gen 2 and the Simple Ultra.

The Simple One Gen 2 is available in two variants with claimed IDC ranges of 236 km and 265 km, starting at ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Simple One S Gen 2 offers a claimed IDC range of 190 km and is priced at ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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