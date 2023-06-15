Simple Energy to launch two new affordable e-scooters in the coming quarter

Simple Energy has announced that they will be launching two new electric scooters in the Indian market. The new scooters will sit below Simple One and will be launched in the coming quarter. This will help Simple in expanding its lineup. The current Simple One is priced between ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh, depending on the colour scheme.

So, it can be expected that the new scooters will be priced around ₹1 lakh and ₹1.2 lakh. The battery pack on the scooters will be smaller so the riding range on a single charge will also decrease. The feature list will also decrease to keep the price in check. As of now, it is not known whether there will be some cosmetic differences between the three variants or not. However, considering the looks of the Simple One, it is expected that the new scooters should look good. Once launched, the new scooters will be competing against TVS iQube, Ather 450X and Ola S1 Air.

Simple One's electric motor is capable of producing a peak power output of 8.5 kW and continuous power output of 4.5 kW. It is rated for a max torque output of 72 Nm. The electric motor and the controller are rated for IP67 dust and water-resistant. Simple One has a top speed of 105 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. There are four riding modes on offer - Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic.

The IDC range of Simple One is 212 km with 6 per cent SOC left. It can fast charge from 0-80 per cent at speeds of 1.5 km per min. The home charging takes a total of 5 hours and 54 minutes to fully charge both battery packs which have a combined capacity of 5 kWh. The portable battery takes 2 hours and 07 minutes whereas the fixed battery pack takes 3 hours and 47 minutes.

In terms of features, the Simple One comes with park assist, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity, OTA updates, onboard navigation, document storage, mobile application and a lot more. The 7-inch instrument cluster is based on the Android operating system and is IP67 rated.

