HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Simple Energy Announces Nationwide Expansion, 150 Dealerships & 200 Service Centres Planned In 2025

Simple Energy announces nationwide expansion, 150 dealerships & 200 service centres planned in 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2025, 14:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Simple Energy dealerships and service network will expand to major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru,Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more, fin
...
Simple One electric scooter
Simple Energy is looking at a pan India expansion this year covering all major metros where its flagship stores will be located, followed by emphasis on Tier II and III markets
Simple One electric scooter
Simple Energy is looking at a pan India expansion this year covering all major metros where its flagship stores will be located, followed by emphasis on Tier II and III markets

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Simple Energy is going all aggressive this year with its expansion plans. The company has announced it plans to open 150 new dealerships and 200 service centres in multiple cities across the country. This is a big jump considering the brand currently has 10 outlets, most of which are located in the five states of South India.

Upcoming Simple Energy Dealerships

Simple Energy’s new dealership and service network will expand to major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru,Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more, which will host the brand’s flagship showrooms. The manufacturer plans to expand aggressively in Tier II and III cities and will also expand its presence in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and more. Simple’s current outlets are located in its home market Bengaluru, along with Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kochi.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kWh Range Icon212 km
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Activa E (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa E
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon102 km
₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
BatteryCapacity Icon1.8 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon161 km
₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access makes global debut with 95 km range

Simple One Brazen X
The Simple Energy range continues to have two products - Dot One and One priced at 1.46 lakh and 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) respectively
Simple One Brazen X
The Simple Energy range continues to have two products - Dot One and One priced at 1.46 lakh and 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) respectively

AlsoThe company commenced retail operations from May 2023 with the launch of the One electric scooter, followed by the more affordable Dot One electric scooter last year. The brand says it has delivered 1,500 units so far. With the electric two-wheeler retail sales increasing by 33 per cent to 1.14 million units in the 2024 calendar year, the start-up feels this is the right time to expand its network.

Commenting on the expansion, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, shared, “We are immensely excited to embark on this new phase of expansion with 150 stores and 200 service centres. This decision reflects the tremendous trust our customers have placed in us and our products. Over the past year, the response to the Simple One has been exceptional, reaffirming its position as a technologically advanced and reliable product. This expansion is our way of ensuring that customers across the country have easy access to innovative solutions and a dependable service infrastructure, further enhancing their ownership experience. With this step, we are committed to accelerating the adoption of two-wheeler EVs in India and setting new benchmarks in the industry."

Also Watch: Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut at Auto Expo 2025 | Range, battery explained

Both the Simple One and Dot One are locally developed electric scooters and built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The manufacturer has raised about $41 million in Pre-Series A and Series A rounds of funding from angel investors as well as family offices. The new push should help Simple Energy step into the game and catch up with other EV giants including Ather Energy, TVS, Bajaj, Ola Electric, and more.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2025, 14:15 PM IST
TAGS: Simple Energy electric scooter electric mobility Simple One Simple Dot One

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.