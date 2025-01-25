Simple Energy announces nationwide expansion, 150 dealerships & 200 service centres planned in 2025

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Simple Energy is going all aggressive this year with its expansion plans. The company has announced it plans to open 150 new dealerships and 200 service centres in multiple cities across the country. This is a big jump considering the brand currently has 10 outlets, most of which are located in the five states of South India.

Upcoming Simple Energy Dealerships

Simple Energy’s new dealership and service network will expand to major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru,Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more, which will host the brand’s flagship showrooms. The manufacturer plans to expand aggressively in Tier II and III cities and will also expand its presence in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and more. Simple’s current outlets are located in its home market Bengaluru, along with Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kochi.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access makes global debut with 95 km range

The Simple Energy range continues to have two products - Dot One and One priced at ₹ 1.46 lakh and ₹ 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) respectively

AlsoThe company commenced retail operations from May 2023 with the launch of the One electric scooter, followed by the more affordable Dot One electric scooter last year. The brand says it has delivered 1,500 units so far. With the electric two-wheeler retail sales increasing by 33 per cent to 1.14 million units in the 2024 calendar year, the start-up feels this is the right time to expand its network.

Commenting on the expansion, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, shared, “We are immensely excited to embark on this new phase of expansion with 150 stores and 200 service centres. This decision reflects the tremendous trust our customers have placed in us and our products. Over the past year, the response to the Simple One has been exceptional, reaffirming its position as a technologically advanced and reliable product. This expansion is our way of ensuring that customers across the country have easy access to innovative solutions and a dependable service infrastructure, further enhancing their ownership experience. With this step, we are committed to accelerating the adoption of two-wheeler EVs in India and setting new benchmarks in the industry."

Also Watch: Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut at Auto Expo 2025 | Range, battery explained

Both the Simple One and Dot One are locally developed electric scooters and built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The manufacturer has raised about $41 million in Pre-Series A and Series A rounds of funding from angel investors as well as family offices. The new push should help Simple Energy step into the game and catch up with other EV giants including Ather Energy, TVS, Bajaj, Ola Electric, and more.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: