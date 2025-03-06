Ultraviolette Tesseract grabbed your attention? Consider Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450, Vida V2 Pro and River Indie too

Ultraviolette has launched its first-ever electric scooter, Tesseract, in India alongside the enduro adventure motorcycle Shockwave . With the launch of the Ultraviolette Tesseract, the EV manufacturer has entered a segment, which is considered the driving force of the Indian electric vehicle market. Launched at an introductory price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), which is reserved for the first 10,000 buyers, the Ultraviolette Tesseract comes as a key model from the brand as it aims to grab a bigger chunk of the Indian EV market.

However, it is not going to be an easy task for the Ultraviolette Tesseract to find a strong foothold, as it is slated to face a steep competition from some of the well-established electric scooters in the country, which include Ola S1 Pro+, Ather 450 Apex, Vida V2 Pro, River Indie among others.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is built on a next-generation platform and is powered by a 20.1 bhp generating electric motor. The scooter gets three different. battery pack choices - 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh and 6 kWh. Depending on the battery pack options, it is capable of running up to 261 kilometres on a single charge. Ultraviolette claims the scooter can do the 0-60 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds.

If the Ultraviolette Tesseract has grabbed your attention and you are feeling tempted to book this scooter, which will be delivered from the first quarter of next year, here are some other options to consider.

Ola S1 Pro+

The Ola S1 Pro+ is the flagship electric scooter from Ola Electric, which is available in two battery pack choices - 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh. Depending on the battery pack options, the Ola S1 Pro+ offers a range between 242 kilometres and 320 kilometres, on a full charge. The Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter is capable of running at a top speed between 128 kmph and 141 kmph, depending on the battery pack choices. The electric motor onboard the S1 Pro+ churns out 13 kW peak power. It is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in 2.1 seconds. It is priced between ₹1.43 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather 450 Apex

Ather 450 Apex is another strong competitor, the Ultraviolette Tesseract has to face. Powered by a 3.7 kWh battery pack, the Ather 450 Apex promises to run 157 kilometres on a full charge. The 450 Apex is capable of running at a top speed of 100 kmph and it can accelerate 0-40 kmph in 2.9 seconds. It is priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vida V2 Pro

The Vida V2 Pro electric scooter from Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle wing is another model in this list. Priced at ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Vida V2 Pro electric scooter gets power from a 3.9 kWh battery pack that promises up to 165 kilometres range on a full charge. It is capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph. It is capable of sprinting 0.40 kmph in 2.9 seconds.

River Indie

River Indie made quite a ripple in the Indian electric scooter market with its unusual and sturdy design. This electric scooter is powered by a 4 kWh battery pack that promises up to 161 kilometres range on a full charge. It is capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph and can sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds. It is priced at ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: