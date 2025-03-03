Should you wait for Maruti Suzuki e Vitara or buy one of its rivals?

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara , the most anticipated electric SUV in India, finally made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025. Slated to launch in March 2025, the e Vitara comes as the first-ever electric car from Maruti Suzuki . While the carmaker aims to grab the top spot in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with the e Vitara, it is not going to be an easy task, as the EV will have to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric , Tata Curvv EV , Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV , along with others.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has already started reaching dealerships ahead of the nearing launch. If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, but are yet to finalise your decision, here are some other options to consider.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai launched the Creta Electric earlier this year, which comes as a fully electric iteration of the popular SUV. It comes as a tech-driven feature loaded SUV and packs features such as panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and a boss mode function for the co-driver’s seat. It also gets dual 10.25-inch displays combining the infotainment system and instrument cluster, an eight-speaker Bose audio system and ambient lighting. It gets two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. Depending on the battery pack, the SUV offers range between 390 km and 473 km, respectively for the 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery equipped Creta Electric. The Hyundai Creta Electric is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Curvv EV

The key USP of Tata Curvv EV is the coupe SUV design. It came as the country's first electric coupe SUV in the mass-market segment. Available in two different battery pack choices - 45 kWh and 55 kWh, the Tata Curvv EV offers running ranges between 502 km and 585 km, on a full charge. Tata Curvv EV comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting. Tata Curvv EV was launched alongside the Tata Curvv ICE, which comes with a similar design. The Curvv EV is priced between ₹17.49 lakh to ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra launched a major electric vehicle offensive recently, with the BE 6 and XEV 9e. The BE 6 comes as a more affordable electric SUV compared to the XEV 9e. Also, the Mahindra BE 6 comes as the homegrown brand's answer to Tata Curvv EV. With a quirky coupe SUV design philosophy, the BE 6 is priced between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, this is the only rival to the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara as well as others in this list with a RWD powertrain. Also, it gets the largest battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. The Mahindra BE 6 is capable of running a range of up to 557 km and 683 km, depending on the battery pack.

MG ZS

JSW MG Motor India may not have grabbed the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, but it is certainly one of the key players with models including Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV etc., in its portfolio. The MG ZS EV is another viable alternative to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack, the ZS EV offers a range of up to 461 km on a single charge. Making the MG ZS unique among these electric SUVs is the battery-as-a-subscription (BaaS) program. With the BaaS, the MG ZS costs between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹20.76 lakh (ex-showroom), while without the BaaS, it costs between ₹18.98 lakh and ₹26.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZS EV comes packing features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and a six-way powered driver seat, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger and a six-speaker sound system.

