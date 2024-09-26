We have driven Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, but should you? Pros and cons explained

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, launched in the EQS 580 4Matic guise comes as the latest entrant in India's bulging luxury electric car market, where the German auto manufacturer currently holds the leading position. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has joined the likes of the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, EQA , EQB and Maybach EQS SUV in the product lineup of the automaker.

Launched at a price tag of ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic claims to have received more than 50 bookings within just one week after its introduction here. The latest EQ-badged Mercedes-Benz car in India comes with a design similar to the Maybach EQS SUV, but costs much less, as the Maybach version is priced at an eye-watering ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

HT Auto has already driven the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic to review the EV. Here are the pros and cons of the luxury electric SUV.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Pros

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes as a well-rounded product, which is good to drive as well as to be driven by a chauffeur. The EQS SUV is not as ultra-luxurious as its Maybach sibling, but the opulent cabin with loads of advanced technology-aided premium features is bound to impress occupants. On the exterior as well, the design is unmistakably a Mercedes-Benz and grabs attention immediately with its overall packaging.

The interior is plush and packed with a plethora of features. One of the key highlights is the Hyperscreen that covers almost the entire width of the dashboard with a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch passenger display and a humongous 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre. The rear occupants too get their individual screens. A 15-speaker Burmester-sourced 710-watt sound system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, air-aroma package, and a 7.0-inch tablet on the rear armrest are among the notable features. Overall, the technology and feature-packed cabin looks futuristic and highly impressive.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV gets a large 118 kWh battery pack that promises up to 809 kilometres of ARAI-certified range on a single charge. The electric propulsion system onboard the EQS SUV promises 530 bhp peak power and 858 Nm of maximum torque, which makes the EV a pretty powerful performer on the road. It can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in flat 4.7 seconds. The AWD ensures optimum traction and supports the carn on variable surfaces. In a nutshell, a good amount of power and exciting torque along with good real-world range make the car a capable electric SUV for intercity travel without much worry.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Cons

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV doesn't exactly look as imposing as an SUV lover would like it to. The curvy look of the SUV is not as edgy as many other SUVs available in the market. In a nutshell, you don't get that boxy and crisp SUV feel from the EQS SUV.

Inside the cabin, which comes loaded with a plethora of advanced technology and features, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV's third-row seat is best suited for kids but not for adult occupants.

The massive Hyperscreen which occupies the entire dashboard with a triple-screen layout, has a user interface that takes a bit of effort for the user to get used to, especially for some functions.

The luxury SUV misses out on some features. Massage function for the rear seats, ventilated rear seat, and sunshades for rear windows are the features that could have been there in the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, considering it is a luxury SUV.

