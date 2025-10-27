Shankar Mahadevan takes delivery of the MG M9 worth 69.90 lakh

Shankar Mahadevan recently took delivery of the MG M9 luxury MPV worth ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The popular Indian singer and composer from the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio was pictured alongside family members welcoming the latest addition to his garage, specced out in the Metal Black exterior shade. The all-electric MPV is solely available in the ‘Presidential Limo’ trim in India with three colour options in total. It is sold exclusively via JSW MG Motor India’s premium retail network, MG Select, and stands as the fifth all-electric offering from the brand on our shores.

Unveiled earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the M9 is designed as a limo-like, large MPV catering to buyers seeking space and refinement in a fully electric format. It joins the Cyberster, ZS EV, Comet EV, and Windsor EV in MG’s India lineup, but stands apart for its size, features, and luxury positioning.

MG M9: At a glance

Category Details Model MG M9 Presidential Limo Type All-electric luxury MPV Price ₹ 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom) Manufacturer JSW MG Motor India Retail Channel MG Select premium network Showcased At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Positioning Flagship electric MPV; fifth MG EV in India Colours Metal Black, White Pearl, Sterling Silver Design Limo-style stance, split LED headlamps, trapezoidal grille, waterfall LED tail-lamps Wheels 19-inch ContiSeal tyres Safety Rating 5-star (EURO NCAP & ANCAP) Safety Kit 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ultra-high-strength steel body Battery 90 kWh NMC pack Power & Torque 245 bhp, 350 Nm Range Up to 548 km (claimed) Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Acceleration 0–100 kmph in under 10 sec Charging (DC) 30–80% in ~30 min Charging (AC) Full in ~8.5 hr (11 kW) Cabin Theme Cognac Brown leather upholstery Seating 6-seater with lounge-style ‘Presidential’ second row Rear Seat Features 16-way power adjust, ventilation, heating, massage, ottoman Infotainment 12.23-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity Instrument Cluster 7-inch digital display Audio System JBL 13-speaker with subwoofer and amp Rear Entertainment Dual passenger screens Convenience Features Dual wireless chargers, air purifier, digital rear-view mirror, touchscreen HVAC Charging Tech Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) & Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) capability Roof & Lighting Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting

What is the MG M9 all about?

The MG M9 features a closed trapezoidal grille with sharp, projector-style LED headlights set low in the bumper.

The M9 bears a large trapezoidal grille, split LED headlamps, and a waterfall-style taillight setup. Its proportions and stance aim to mimic a limousine, further defined by its 19-inch ContiSeal tyres. Safety features include seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and a chassis built with ultra-high strength steel. The model has secured 5-star safety ratings from both EURO NCAP and ANCAP.

What is the battery and range of the MG M9?

Based on an electric architecture shared across SAIC companies, the MG M9 is powered by a 90 kWh NMC battery pack that delivers a claimed range of up to 548 km. The front-mounted motor produces 245 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, allowing the MPV to reach 100 kmph in under 10 seconds. This unit can complete a 30 to 80 per cent charge in around 30 minutes via a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC charger completes a full charge in approximately 8.5 hours.

What is the MG M9’s interior experience?

The M9 features an interior with a business-class lounge feel, covered in Cognac Brown leather upholstery

The M9 features an interior that resembles a business-class lounge rather than a conventional MPV cabin. The second-row “Presidential Seats" offer 16-way adjustment, ventilation, heating, and eight massage modes with ottoman footrests. Occupants are further treated to a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and Cognac brown leather upholstery. The infotainment suite is anchored by a 12.23-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a JBL 13-speaker audio setup with subwoofer and amplifier.

Creature comforts include dual rear passenger displays, wireless charging pads, and a digital rear-view mirror. The cabin also features air purification and touchscreen HVAC controls, alongside Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging functions, enabling the car to power external devices or recharge other EVs.

