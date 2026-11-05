Second-generation Mini Cooper Electric to launch in India on November 27

Mini will launch the second-generation Cooper Electric in India on November 27, bringing the all-electric hatchback back to the market with a larger battery and several design and technology updates. The model will most likely be available in the SE trim and a special Paul Smith Edition. It is expected to cost around ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bigger battery, improved range expected

The new Cooper SE uses a 54.2kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed WLTP range of 402km. This is a substantial increase over the first-generation model, which had a 32.6kWh battery and a claimed range of 270km. Mini introduced that version in India in 2022 in limited numbers through the completely built unit (CBU) route.

Power comes from an electric motor mounted on the front axle. It produces 218 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, allowing the hatchback to accelerate from 0-100kph in 6.7 seconds. Its claimed top speed is 170 km/h.

Charging options include 95kW DC fast charging, which can take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. A 7.4kW AC charger requires 7.75 hours for a full charge from zero.

Exterior and cabin updates

The second-generation model receives revised circular headlamps with LED daytime running lights. Buyers can opt for different lighting signatures and welcome and goodbye animations. Other changes include a redesigned hexagonal grille, flush door handles, alloy wheels measuring 16 to 18 inches and triangular LED tail lamps. A contrasting roof is also available.

Inside, the dashboard combines curved surfaces with fabric upholstery. The cabin gets a three-spoke steering wheel with physical controls and a 9.45-inch circular OLED touchscreen that also serves as the instrument cluster. A head-up display is available as an option.

International-spec equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and leatherette upholstery. Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ADAS and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Paul Smith Edition details

The special edition, developed with British designer Paul Smith, gets three exterior shades: Inspired White, Statement Grey and Midnight Black II. It also features 18-inch black alloy wheels, signature stripes and distinctive interior detailing. The cabin includes blue leatherette seats, a projected 'Hello' welcome light, themed floor mats and colourful steering wheel accents. Its powertrain and feature list remain identical to the standard SE.

Expected price and rivals

With an expected price of around ₹50 lakh, the Cooper Electric will not have a direct rival in India. However, electric SUVs such as the BMW iX1, Volvo EX30, BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be alternative options for buyers considering vehicles in a similar price bracket.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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