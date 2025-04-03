Second gen Hyundai Nexo unveiled with improved range and performance

The second generation Hyundai Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) was unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show in Korea. This updated mid-size SUV reflects Hyundai 's hydrogen vision, with upgrades in styling, features, and powertrains. The second-generation Hyundai Nexo uses the brand's 'Art of Steel' design concept, which according to Hyundai, reflects strength and versatility.

The Nexo's exterior also has bold lines and a robust structure with a bold and rugged overall appearance. Among the standout details of the new Nexo is the 'HTWO' lamps, Hyundai's hydrogen brand signature and design cue that heralds it to have an identity of its own.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.20 - 10.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : New Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 6 N Line unveiled at Seoul Mobility Show 2025

The Nexo has horizontal groove patterns on the doors to highlight durability and a strengthened arch-shaped cross-section for maximum strength. The car will be sold in six colors, with one being a distinctive Goyo Copper Pearl based on Korea's natural beauty. A three-coat paint system provides the body with a dynamic look that changes color based on lighting.

Second gen Hyundai Nexo: Cabin and features

The second-generation Nexo has a more spacious interior with premium materials and contemporary technology. It has a soft-touch padded interior and driver-centered design with a curved digital dashboard and an island-type center console. Hyundai also introduced digital side mirrors that are integrated into the dashboard for better visibility and aerodynamics.

The SUV possesses sufficient storage space with a cargo space of up to 993 liters, making it suitable for families. Meanwhile for passengers the company claims that the legroom is improved and the rear doors are wider making it easy to get in and out. Additionally, the second row of seats is both ventilated and features an improved recline angle. Other notable features include ambient lighting that responds to speed alerts, a vision roof to open the space, and sustainable materials such recycled PET fabric, and bio-process leather.

Also watch: Auto Expo 2023: Ioniq 5 holds centrestage at Hyundai Motor’s pavilion

Second gen Hyundai Nexo: Powertrain

Hyundai has made some notable upgrades to the Nexo’s powertrain. The new fuel cell system provides a maximum output power of 147.5 bhp, which is a 16 per cent increase from the previous version. The electric motor now produces a maximum output of 150 kW, which achieves the 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.8 seconds compared to the former time of 9.2 seconds.

The SUV also gained a hydrogen tank capacity increase from 6.33 kg to 6.69 kg, and the target range with a full tank moved to over 700 km. Improvements to the Nexo include better low temperature performance, durability, and smart regenerative braking that optimizes energy recovery in real time based on driving conditions. Hyundai also worked on noise abatement using Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) technology plus noise-reducing tires to improve vehicle ride quality. In true practicality, the European version of the Nexo can tow up to 1,000 kg.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: