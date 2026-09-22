Saudi Arabia’s Ceer EXOBOT is an 850 hp electric sci-fi fantasy with gullwing doors

Saudi Arabia's first homegrown car brand has made quite an entrance. Ceer has unveiled the EXOBOT, a futuristic electric sedan and SUV that look like they have driven straight out of a science-fiction film. And while the styling alone is enough to grab attention, the numbers underneath make these cars even more interesting.

The EXOBOT sedan and SUV were revealed on September 21, 2026, marking Ceer's debut in the passenger vehicle market. Both models share the same electric architecture, but come with different body styles and performance figures.

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850 hp, three motors and some serious acceleration

The EXOBOT isn't just about looking futuristic. Both the sedan and SUV use a tri-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 850 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds, while the SUV takes 2.9 seconds. The sedan also gets a claimed NEDC range of 670 km, compared to 560 km for the SUV.

Power comes from a 112 kWh battery pack, supported by an 800V electrical architecture. Ceer claims both vehicles can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes using DC fast charging. And if 850 hp somehow doesn't sound excessive enough, Ceer says the EXOBOT range can produce up to 1,111 hp and 1,500 Nm in its higher-output configuration. The company claims the most powerful sedan can sprint to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds.

The design is straight out of a sci-fi film

Both cars feature a dramatic wedge-shaped profile, large glass areas and gullwing doors that open upwards. The design reportedly draws inspiration from the 1982 science-fiction film Tron. Ceer has also done away with conventional B-pillars between the front and rear doors. According to CEO Jim DeLuca, the cars use high-strength materials to provide the necessary structural support.

The sedan measures 5.26 metres in length, while the SUV stretches 5.02 metres. Both are 2.1 metres wide, making them sizeable machines even by luxury EV standards. Inside, the futuristic theme continues with a 48-inch curved 8K display stretching across the dashboard. The cars also feature steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering and a mix of digital interfaces and physical controls.

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A new brand with big ambitions

Ceer was established in 2022 through a partnership between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Foxconn. The EXOBOT is the first step in a planned portfolio of seven models that the company aims to introduce by 2030. Production will take place at the Ceer Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, with sales in Saudi Arabia expected to begin in early 2027. Pricing has not yet been announced, and there is no confirmation of an India launch.

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